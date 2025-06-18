PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass has gone live, allowing players to claim extra rewards from the seasonal reward track. These vary from common items like AG and Paint to new legendary sets. Furthermore, upon reaching certain milestones, players can choose between two exclusives in the reward track.
Read on to learn about all the items the PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass has brought.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass
It should be noted that only players with the A13 Royale Pass can buy the PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass.
The Bonus Pass has two variants: one unlocks the prize path up to Level 30, and another unlocks the complete path. The former costs 450 PUBG Mobile UC, while the latter is 900 UC. The prices may vary depending on your country or region.
Here is a list of rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass:
- Sweet Songbird Set
- Waveform Frenzy Helmet
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Flashy Neon Stun Grenade skin
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Sweet Songbird Emote
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Melodic Rhythm - Honey Badger skin (Upgradable)
- Vinyl Wave Backpack
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Vinyl Record Ornament
- Music Fantasy - Pan
- Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
- Sweet Reverie Convertible Car skin (Upgradable)
Besides these items, the PUBG Mobile A13 Bonus Pass offers low-end items like AG, Development Materials, Paints, Crate Coupons, Popularity, BP, and Room Cards.
To move forward in the bonus pass, you must complete missions, such as killing a certain number of enemies on a specific map.
That covers all the items the A13 Bonus Pass offers.
