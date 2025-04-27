PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin: Cost and rewards explored

The PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin arrived on April 25, 2025, and will be available until May 27, 2025. Like other Lucky Spins, this one also offers some high-end items, such as outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and exclusive emotes, among other content. However, acquiring these items costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency acquired only via real money.
Read on to learn about all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin and how to obtain them.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin explored
Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin:
- Malus Majesty Set
- Malus Majesty Cover
- Malus Majesty Backpack
- Malus Majesty Glider
- Uncanny Crest (Crate-exclusive token)
- Malus Majesty - M249 (Upgradable)
- Malus Majesty Grenade Skin
- Malus Majesty Molotov Cocktail Skin
- Modification Material
- Malus Majesty Space Gift
- Extended Quickdraw Mag
- Extended Mag
- Tactical Stock
- Quickdraw Mag
- Canted Sight
- All Malus Majesty-themed Scopes
- Paint
- Gun Shield
- Uncanny Crest Fragment
- Gemstone Ring
How to obtain your desired items from the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin
You must draw spins in the Malus Majesty Lucky Spin to acquire your desired items. Each draw costs a certain amount of UC. The first of the day is priced at 10 UC, while the remaining costs 60. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 540 UC – a discounted price.
Each spin randomly picks an item offered in the crate as your reward. Note that the exclusives have a lower probability of being yielded, while common items are rewarded more often.
You can purchase your desired items from the Lucky Spin Gem Exchange section if you can't acquire them by opening crates. Here are the prices of all items offered there:
- Malus Majesty Set: 6 Uncanny Crests
- Malus Majesty Cover: 2 Uncanny Crests
- Malus Majesty - M249 (Upgradable): 3 Uncanny Crests
- Corrupted Crown Backpack Skin: 3 Uncanny Crests
- Malus Majesty Glider: 3 Uncanny Crests
- Perfect Ending Emote: 1 Uncanny Crest
- Modification Material: 1 Uncanny Crest
- Malus Majesty Space Gift: 1 Uncanny Crest
- 50x Uncanny Crest Fragment: 1 Uncanny Crest
