PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin: Cost and rewards explored

The PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin arrived on April 25, 2025, and will be available until May 27, 2025. Like other Lucky Spins, this one also offers some high-end items, such as outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and exclusive emotes, among other content. However, acquiring these items costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency acquired only via real money.

Read on to learn about all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin and how to obtain them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin explored

Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin:

Malus Majesty Set

Malus Majesty Cover

Malus Majesty Backpack

Malus Majesty Glider

Uncanny Crest (Crate-exclusive token)

Malus Majesty - M249 (Upgradable)

Malus Majesty Grenade Skin

Malus Majesty Molotov Cocktail Skin

Modification Material

Malus Majesty Space Gift

Extended Quickdraw Mag

Extended Mag

Tactical Stock

Quickdraw Mag

Canted Sight

All Malus Majesty-themed Scopes

Paint

Gun Shield

Uncanny Crest Fragment

Gemstone Ring

How to obtain your desired items from the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin

You must draw spins in the Malus Majesty Lucky Spin to acquire your desired items. Each draw costs a certain amount of UC. The first of the day is priced at 10 UC, while the remaining costs 60. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 540 UC – a discounted price.

Each spin randomly picks an item offered in the crate as your reward. Note that the exclusives have a lower probability of being yielded, while common items are rewarded more often.

You can purchase your desired items from the Lucky Spin Gem Exchange section if you can't acquire them by opening crates. Here are the prices of all items offered there:

Malus Majesty Set: 6 Uncanny Crests

Malus Majesty Cover: 2 Uncanny Crests

Malus Majesty - M249 (Upgradable): 3 Uncanny Crests

Corrupted Crown Backpack Skin: 3 Uncanny Crests

Malus Majesty Glider: 3 Uncanny Crests

Perfect Ending Emote: 1 Uncanny Crest

Modification Material: 1 Uncanny Crest

Malus Majesty Space Gift: 1 Uncanny Crest

50x Uncanny Crest Fragment: 1 Uncanny Crest

