PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin: Cost and rewards explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 27, 2025 13:52 IST
A new Set is here (Image via Tencent Games)
A new Set is here (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin arrived on April 25, 2025, and will be available until May 27, 2025. Like other Lucky Spins, this one also offers some high-end items, such as outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and exclusive emotes, among other content. However, acquiring these items costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency acquired only via real money.

Read on to learn about all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin and how to obtain them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin explored

Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin:

  • Malus Majesty Set
  • Malus Majesty Cover
  • Malus Majesty Backpack
  • Malus Majesty Glider
  • Uncanny Crest (Crate-exclusive token)
  • Malus Majesty - M249 (Upgradable)
  • Malus Majesty Grenade Skin
  • Malus Majesty Molotov Cocktail Skin
  • Modification Material
  • Malus Majesty Space Gift
  • Extended Quickdraw Mag
  • Extended Mag
  • Tactical Stock
  • Quickdraw Mag
  • Canted Sight
  • All Malus Majesty-themed Scopes
  • Paint
  • Gun Shield
  • Uncanny Crest Fragment
  • Gemstone Ring

How to obtain your desired items from the PUBG Mobile Malus Majesty spin

You must draw spins in the Malus Majesty Lucky Spin to acquire your desired items. Each draw costs a certain amount of UC. The first of the day is priced at 10 UC, while the remaining costs 60. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 540 UC – a discounted price.

Each spin randomly picks an item offered in the crate as your reward. Note that the exclusives have a lower probability of being yielded, while common items are rewarded more often.

You can purchase your desired items from the Lucky Spin Gem Exchange section if you can't acquire them by opening crates. Here are the prices of all items offered there:

  • Malus Majesty Set: 6 Uncanny Crests
  • Malus Majesty Cover: 2 Uncanny Crests
  • Malus Majesty - M249 (Upgradable): 3 Uncanny Crests
  • Corrupted Crown Backpack Skin: 3 Uncanny Crests
  • Malus Majesty Glider: 3 Uncanny Crests
  • Perfect Ending Emote: 1 Uncanny Crest
  • Modification Material: 1 Uncanny Crest
  • Malus Majesty Space Gift: 1 Uncanny Crest
  • 50x Uncanny Crest Fragment: 1 Uncanny Crest
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
