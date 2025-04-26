PUBG Mobile Rondo Road Trip event: Everything you need to know

The PUBG Mobile Rondo Road Trip event is underway and will remain so until May 1, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0). It tasks players to take a tour around different major locations of Rondo via Pico Bus or Coupe SUV with their squad. They must click a screenshot or record while roaming these places and post it on their social media handles to get a chance to win PUBG Mobile UC.
Read on to learn about the PUBG Mobile Rondo Road Trip event in more detail.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All details of the PUBG Mobile Rondo Road Trip event explored
Participation details and deadline
To participate in the PUBG Mobile Rondo Road Trip event, players must visit at least three major Rondo locations, such as Jadena City, Stadium, Jao Tin, Rin Jiang, Tin Long Garden, Yu Lin, NEOX Factory, Bamboo, Lo Hua Xing, and Mey Ran.
Gamers must capture their visits via screenshots or videos and share them on their social media handles with the hashtags #PUBGMRONDOROADTRIP and #SWEEPSTAKES.
Note that the event will end on May 1, 2025, and no submissions will be accepted afterward. So, make sure to submit your content on time. Moreover, try to create as engaging content as possible. It can involve you and your squad goofing around the PUBG Mobile Rondo map or wreaking havoc on the battlefield.
Rewards
Twenty participants will be shortlisted as winners in the PUBG Mobile Rondo Road Trip event; each will receive 1800 UC.
Other rules
- Players can enter the challenge multiple times. However, if they win via one of the entries, the other submissions will be invalidated.
- If a player is caught using multiple social media accounts to increase their chances of victory, they will be disqualified from the event and barred from participating in future events.
- If a player is caught using stolen content for any contest or sweepstakes, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in any contest or event in the future.
The winners in this event will be contacted via their inboxes on their social media accounts. So, keep checking them after the Rondo Road Trip event ends.
