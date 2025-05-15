PUBG Mobile Steampunk Film Fest event: How to participate, rewards, and more

The PUBG Mobile Steampunk Film Fest event has gone live, granting you a chance to win free UC and exposure to the esports world. All you need to do is create a video of you or your entire squad wreaking havoc in a Steampunk Frontier mode match and share it on social media.
Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Steampunk Film Fest event.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Steampunk Film Fest event
Objective
To participate in the PUBG Mobile Steampunk Film Fest event, you must recreate a scene from any iconic film and add elements of the Steampunk Frontier mode to it, blending storytelling with action, style, and imagination. The scene can feature a dramatic showdown, a heartfelt moment, or an adrenaline-fuelled chase in a minute of runtime.
Here are the suggested themes for the PUBG Mobile Steampunk Film Fest event:
- Attack on Titan (Collaboration)
- Shelby: Unrivalled Power (Collaboration)
- The Great Train Robbery (Film)
- Romantic Comedy (Movies)
Participation details and deadline
After creating eligible content, you must share it on your social media accounts with the hashtags #PUBGMOBILE, #PUBGMWood, and #Contest. Next, fill out a Google Form, which you will find through the title's official social media account's post.
Note that the event's deadline is May 28, 2025, so make sure to submit your content on time.
Rewards
- Best Picture Award: Top entries from each category will win 8,100 UC and be featured on PUBG Mobile's Event Website and Social Media Channels.
- Survey Corps Spotlight Award: The five best Attack on Titan-inspired creations will receive 1,800 UC.
- Steampunk Award: The five best creations themed around The Great Train Robbery film will receive 1,800 UC.
- Chicken Dinner Romance: The five best Romantic Comedy creations will receive 1,800 UC.
- Best Retro Vibes Award: The three best representations of classic cinema aesthetics will receive 3,850 UC.
- Best editing Award: The three best editing, effects, transitions, and pacing will receive 3,850 UC.
- Best Shelby Award: The five best representations of Shelby Car skins will win 1,800 UC.
- Director's Cut Award: 20 random entries will receive 660 UC.
