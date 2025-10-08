PUBG Mobile Surprise Spin: Grimtail Pelt set, Little Lamb Blaster UMP45 skin, and more

Tencent Games released a fresh luck spin in PUBG Mobile, called Surprise Spin, on October 6, 2025, and it will be available until November 7, 2025. It offers exclusives, including Grimtail Pelt set, Little Lamb Blaster UMP45 skin, Cotton Carnage parachute skin, backpack, and ornament. Note that acquiring items from this crate requires Unknown Cash (UC), the title's premium currency, which is earned only through real-world purchases.
Read on to learn about all the items offered in the crate and how you can acquire them.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Surprise Spin
Exclusives
Here are all the items that the new Surprise Spin offers in PUBG Mobile:
- Grimtail Pelt set
- Grimtail Pelt cover
- Cotton Carnage ornament
- Little Lamb Blaster - UMP45 skin
- Cotton Carnage backpack skin
- Cotton Carnage parachute skin
- Crate-exclusive tokens
How to get PUBG Mobile Surprise Spin crate
To acquire items offered in the Surprise Spin crate, you must open crates, which function like spins, and randomly pick an item from the crate as your reward. The first spin of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 60 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once for 540 UC.
If you can't obtain your desired item from the crate, head to the crate's Redeem section and purchase it using Crate-exclusive tokens that you have acquired by opening crates. Here's what the exclusives cost:
- Grimtail Pelt set: 400 Tokens
- Grimtail Pelt cover: 120 Tokens
- Cotton Carnage ornament: 25 Tokens
- Little Lamb Blaster - UMP45 skin: 135 Tokens
- Cotton Carnage backpack skin: 105 Tokens
- Cotton Carnage parachute skin: 30 Tokens
How to get items offered in PUBG Mobile Surprise Spin for free
F2P players generally miss out on items offered in Luck Spins as they cost UC. However, they can counter this issue by collecting Play Points on the Google Play Store.
Play Points are in-app tokens on the Play Store that are collected by completing tasks, such as installing an app, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform.
After crossing a certain threshold, gamers can cash out these tokens and purchase UC in PUBG Mobile and, ultimately, open crates to acquire items offered in the Surprise Spin.
