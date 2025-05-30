PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate: All rewards and how to obtain them

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate, introducing tons of content themed around the popular anime series. These exclusives include character sets featuring Eren Jaeger (the protagonist), Levi, Mikasa Ackermann, and Armin Arlert. Note that acquiring these items will cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency earned only via real money.

Let's discuss how you can obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Every item offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate

Tencent Games has released two spin crates as a product of the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration. Here are all the items offered in these two spins:

Eren Jaeger spin crate

Eren Jaeger Character Set

Attack Titan Set

Mikasa Ackermann Character Set

War Hammer Titan Helmet

ODM Gear Glider

Eren's Quick Chat Voice Pack

Female Titan Ornament

Upgradable Scout Regiment Blade (Melee weapon skin)

Modification Material Piece

Levi Space Gift

Cadet Corps Graffiti

Lucky Coin

Armin spin crate

Armin Arlelt Character Set

Colossal Titan (Armin) Set

Mini Colossal Titan Buddy

Titan Muscle - M416

Colossal Titan Muscle Dacia

Colossal Titan Backpack

Abnormal Rushing

Companion Food

Attack Titan Space Gift

Scout Regiment Graffiti

Lucky Coin

How to obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate

Acquiring the items offered in the two spin crates will require you to open the crates. These openings work like spins, which cost a certain amount of UC to make a draw and yield an item from the crate as your reward.

The prices of spins in both crates are the same. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones are priced at 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 360 UC, a discounted price.

Furthermore, if you can't obtain your desired item from drawing spins in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate, you can purchase it from the Exchange section with Lucky Coins.

