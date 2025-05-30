PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate: All rewards and how to obtain them

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate, introducing tons of content themed around the popular anime series. These exclusives include character sets featuring Eren Jaeger (the protagonist), Levi, Mikasa Ackermann, and Armin Arlert. Note that acquiring these items will cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency earned only via real money.
Let's discuss how you can obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG Mobile
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Every item offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate
Tencent Games has released two spin crates as a product of the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration. Here are all the items offered in these two spins:
Eren Jaeger spin crate
- Eren Jaeger Character Set
- Attack Titan Set
- Mikasa Ackermann Character Set
- War Hammer Titan Helmet
- ODM Gear Glider
- Eren's Quick Chat Voice Pack
- Female Titan Ornament
- Upgradable Scout Regiment Blade (Melee weapon skin)
- Modification Material Piece
- Levi Space Gift
- Cadet Corps Graffiti
- Lucky Coin
Armin spin crate
- Armin Arlelt Character Set
- Colossal Titan (Armin) Set
- Mini Colossal Titan Buddy
- Titan Muscle - M416
- Colossal Titan Muscle Dacia
- Colossal Titan Backpack
- Abnormal Rushing
- Companion Food
- Attack Titan Space Gift
- Scout Regiment Graffiti
- Lucky Coin
Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale: All Fabled Special Traits explored
How to obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate
Acquiring the items offered in the two spin crates will require you to open the crates. These openings work like spins, which cost a certain amount of UC to make a draw and yield an item from the crate as your reward.
The prices of spins in both crates are the same. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones are priced at 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 360 UC, a discounted price.
Furthermore, if you can't obtain your desired item from drawing spins in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate, you can purchase it from the Exchange section with Lucky Coins.
Also read: PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones: Everything you need to know
More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:
- How to obtain the Metallurgic Hunter Buddy set in PUBG Mobile
- All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile explored
- PUBG Mobile Old Blockade Zone: Everything you need to know
- PUBG Mobile Misty Port map: Everything you need to know