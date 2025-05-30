  • home icon
PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate: All rewards and how to obtain them

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 30, 2025 15:42 IST
Grab these AOT themed items! (Image via Tencent Games)
Grab these AOT themed items! (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate, introducing tons of content themed around the popular anime series. These exclusives include character sets featuring Eren Jaeger (the protagonist), Levi, Mikasa Ackermann, and Armin Arlert. Note that acquiring these items will cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency earned only via real money.

Let's discuss how you can obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Every item offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate

Tencent Games has released two spin crates as a product of the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration. Here are all the items offered in these two spins:

Eren Jaeger spin crate

  • Eren Jaeger Character Set
  • Attack Titan Set
  • Mikasa Ackermann Character Set
  • War Hammer Titan Helmet
  • ODM Gear Glider
  • Eren's Quick Chat Voice Pack
  • Female Titan Ornament
  • Upgradable Scout Regiment Blade (Melee weapon skin)
  • Modification Material Piece
  • Levi Space Gift
  • Cadet Corps Graffiti
  • Lucky Coin

Armin spin crate

  • Armin Arlelt Character Set
  • Colossal Titan (Armin) Set
  • Mini Colossal Titan Buddy
  • Titan Muscle - M416
  • Colossal Titan Muscle Dacia
  • Colossal Titan Backpack
  • Abnormal Rushing
  • Companion Food
  • Attack Titan Space Gift
  • Scout Regiment Graffiti
  • Lucky Coin
How to obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate

Acquiring the items offered in the two spin crates will require you to open the crates. These openings work like spins, which cost a certain amount of UC to make a draw and yield an item from the crate as your reward.

The prices of spins in both crates are the same. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones are priced at 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which costs 360 UC, a discounted price.

Furthermore, if you can't obtain your desired item from drawing spins in the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan spin crate, you can purchase it from the Exchange section with Lucky Coins.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

