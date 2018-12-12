NASCAR Monster Energy Series start times for 2019 released
The start times for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have been released, with a few notable changes for the upcoming season.
For the most part, the schedule is similar to the 2018 slots, but some time changes will affect some of the bigger races.
Perhaps the biggest change is the start of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15. The South Point 400 will be a primetime event and will begin at 7 p.m. ET.
“Moving the start time for the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fitting because it will deliver a better experience for our fans attending the race, and kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in primetime,” Steve Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production, said in a statement.
“Each race weekend, including Las Vegas, is unique, and we work collaboratively with broadcast partners, teams and tracks to ensure the ideal timing is selected for our events.”
Normally the race began at 3 p.m ET (noon local time), which brought about stifling temperatures. By moving the race back four hours, it will be more comfortable for drivers, staff and fans.
The postseason race at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 28 will move up a half hour from 2:30 ET to 3 p.m. ET, which means the race will finish under the lights.
Other notable changes will see the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway start at 3 p.m. ET instead of 2 p.m. ET, while the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will also move from from 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.
For the most part, the schedule for the Daytona 500 will remain the same. The race will be Feb. 17 and will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Feb. 10, 3 p.m.: The Clash
Feb. 14, 7.p.m., 9 p.m.: Daytona 500 Duels
Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.: Daytona 500
Feb. 24, 2 p.m.: Atlanta
March 3, 3:30 p.m.: Las Vegas
March 10, 3:30 p.m.: ISM Raceway
March 17, 3:30 p.m.: Auto Club
March 24, 2 p.m.: Martinsville
March 31, 3 p.m.: Texas
April 7, 2 p.m.: Bristol
April 13, 7:30 p.m.: Richmond
April 21: Off week (Easter)
April 28, 2 p.m.: Talladega
May 5, 2 p.m.: Dover
May 11, 7:30 p.m.: Kansas
May 18, 6 p.m.: All-Star Open Charlotte
May 18, 8 p.m.: All-Star Race Charlotte
May 26, 6 p.m.: Charlotte
June 2, 2 p.m.: Pocono
June 9, 2 p.m.: Michigan
June 23, 3 p.m.: Sonoma
June 30, 3 p.m.: Chicago
July 6 7:30 p.m.: Daytona
July 13, 7:30 p.m.: Kentucky
July 21, 3 p.m.: New Hampshire
July 28, 3 p.m.: Pocono
Aug. 4, 3 p.m.: Watkins Glen
Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: Michigan
Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bristol
Sept. 1, 6 p.m.: Darlington
Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Indianapolis
Sept. 15, 7 p.m.: Las Vegas
Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Richmond
Sept. 29, 2:30 p.m.: Charlotte
Oct. 6, 2:30 p.m.: Dover
Oct. 13, 2 p.m.: Talladega
Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m.: Kansas
Oct. 27, 3 p.m.: Martinsville
Nov. 3, 3 p.m.: Texas
Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m.: ISM Raceway
Nov. 17, 3 p.m.: Miami-Homestead