NASCAR Monster Energy Series start times for 2019 released

The start times for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have been released, with a few notable changes for the upcoming season.

For the most part, the schedule is similar to the 2018 slots, but some time changes will affect some of the bigger races.

Perhaps the biggest change is the start of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15. The South Point 400 will be a primetime event and will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

“Moving the start time for the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fitting because it will deliver a better experience for our fans attending the race, and kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in primetime,” Steve Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production, said in a statement.

“Each race weekend, including Las Vegas, is unique, and we work collaboratively with broadcast partners, teams and tracks to ensure the ideal timing is selected for our events.”

Normally the race began at 3 p.m ET (noon local time), which brought about stifling temperatures. By moving the race back four hours, it will be more comfortable for drivers, staff and fans.

The postseason race at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 28 will move up a half hour from 2:30 ET to 3 p.m. ET, which means the race will finish under the lights.

Other notable changes will see the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway start at 3 p.m. ET instead of 2 p.m. ET, while the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will also move from from 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.

For the most part, the schedule for the Daytona 500 will remain the same. The race will be Feb. 17 and will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Feb. 10, 3 p.m.: The Clash

Feb. 14, 7.p.m., 9 p.m.: Daytona 500 Duels

Feb. 17, 2:30 p.m.: Daytona 500

Feb. 24, 2 p.m.: Atlanta

March 3, 3:30 p.m.: Las Vegas

March 10, 3:30 p.m.: ISM Raceway

March 17, 3:30 p.m.: Auto Club

March 24, 2 p.m.: Martinsville

March 31, 3 p.m.: Texas

April 7, 2 p.m.: Bristol

April 13, 7:30 p.m.: Richmond

April 21: Off week (Easter)

April 28, 2 p.m.: Talladega

May 5, 2 p.m.: Dover

May 11, 7:30 p.m.: Kansas

May 18, 6 p.m.: All-Star Open Charlotte

May 18, 8 p.m.: All-Star Race Charlotte

May 26, 6 p.m.: Charlotte

June 2, 2 p.m.: Pocono

June 9, 2 p.m.: Michigan

June 23, 3 p.m.: Sonoma

June 30, 3 p.m.: Chicago

July 6 7:30 p.m.: Daytona

July 13, 7:30 p.m.: Kentucky

July 21, 3 p.m.: New Hampshire

July 28, 3 p.m.: Pocono

Aug. 4, 3 p.m.: Watkins Glen

Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: Michigan

Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bristol

Sept. 1, 6 p.m.: Darlington

Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Indianapolis

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.: Las Vegas

Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Richmond

Sept. 29, 2:30 p.m.: Charlotte

Oct. 6, 2:30 p.m.: Dover

Oct. 13, 2 p.m.: Talladega

Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m.: Kansas

Oct. 27, 3 p.m.: Martinsville

Nov. 3, 3 p.m.: Texas

Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m.: ISM Raceway

Nov. 17, 3 p.m.: Miami-Homestead