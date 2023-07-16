DeSean Jackson is known by some fans as one of the more underrated wide receivers throughout his career. He was known for his speed and athleticism at the position but his career could be over.

Jackson put out a recent post on Instagram with the caption saying:

"Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to Reddit to share their feelings that the Super Bowl winner is bidding adieu to his football career. Some weren't fans of the wideout and made that known:

Warning: NSFW language

Warning: NSFW language

Warning: NSFW language

Other fans pointed out Jackson sharing anti-Semitic posts via his social media back in July 2020. He later apologized for the posts in September of that year:

One fan did wish the wideout a happy retirement on Reddit:

Jackson started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008 - 2013) and later returned to the franchise for two seasons (2019 - 2020).

The Eagles' second round pick in the 2008 draft ranks third in team history in yards (6,512) and in the top 10 in touchdowns (35).

DeSean Jackson and His NFL career

DeSean Jackson with the Philadelphia Eagles

Following his first stint with Philadelphia, Jackson played three seasons with Washington in which he had two 1,000-yard seasons. The wideout joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons before being traded to the Eagles for his second stint.

The 2021 season saw Jackson spilt his time between the Las Vegas Raiders (nine games) and the Los Angeles Rams (seven games).

DeSean Jackson spent the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, getting nine receptions and 153 yards in seven games with the team.

SleeperNFL @SleeperNFL WR DeSean Jackson appears to have announced his retirement via his Instagram

Overall, the three-time Pro Bowler had 641 receptions, 11,263 yards, and 58 touchdowns in 183 games. He also had 1,315 punt yards with four touchdowns on 140 punt returns.

While it's not official, the Long Beach, California native seems ready for the next chapter of his life.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault