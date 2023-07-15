10 best fan art in Pokemon Infinite Fusion

Pokemon Infinite Fusion is a fan-made game developed by the community solely from their love and passion for the franchise. In this game, trainers can access an item called the DNA Splicer to create fascinating original fusions combining their powers, abilities, and appearances.

While most of the sprites used in this game seem unfinished, fans have taken it upon themselves to create unique artwork for some of the Pocket Monsters. Let's delve into some intriguing fusions and discover their incredible possibilities.

Gengar, Charizard, and 8 other Pokemon Infinite Fusion Sprites made by fans

1) Genfable - Gengar and Clefable

Genfable (Image via Schrroms)

The fusion between Clefable and Gengar combines the ethereal elegance of Clefable with Gengar's mischievous and ghostly presence. Due to their similar height and body type, this fusion fits perfectly like a jigsaw puzzle. The fusion sprite combines Fairy and Ghost types, radiating waves of eerie mystic power.

2) Beezor - Beedrill and Scizor

Beezor (Image via Schrroms)

This sprite clearly draws inspiration from both Mega evolutions of Beedrill and Scizor. Beedrill's color scheme given to Scizor's warrior-like design makes this fusion a treat to watch in action. Even the pincers have a well-balanced mix of features from both Pokemon and the artist has successfully combined Beedrill's venomous predator presence with Scizor's sleek appearance.

3) Agnine - Aggron and Arcanine

Agnine (Image via Schrroms)

The fusion of Aggron and Arcanine emits a sinister and ominous aura, resembling a distant relative of Houndoom. This Pokemon sprite has majestic white fur, sturdy steel armor, and beautiful blue flames. It is a well-balanced creature to be used in battle and a unique addition to your party.

4) Steezard - Charizard and Steelix

Steezard (Image via Schrroms)

This fusion represents the essence of primitive Pokemon that have territorial conflicts over volcanic regions and exudes an imposing aura with Steelix's strong armor on Charizard's menacing body. It has a bone club with Steelix's head on it, signifying its untamed might. The remarkable aspect of the fusion is further accentuated by Charizard's flames.

5) Umchomp - Umbreon and Garchomp

Umchomp (Image via Schrroms)

Umbreon and Garchomp fuse together to create this incredible Midnight Pokemon. This fusion is a Mega Garchomp with Umbreon's intriguing shades and unique design. in addition, Umchomp has outstanding batting potential, which makes trainers and fans look forward to using it.

6) Dusmence - Salamence and Duskull

Dusmence (Image via Schrroms)

A terrifying Pokemon resembling the grim reaper is created when Salamence and Duskull fuse. A dragon's skeleton covered in black fur exudes a spooky aura. It mixes strong strength with a ghostly and eerie presence on the battlefield.

7) Rotcario - Rotom and Lucario

Rotcario (Image via Schrroms)

By fusing the electrical prowess of Rotom with the powerful battle abilities of Lucario, this fusion captures the spirit of an electric warrior. This Pokemon radiates an atmosphere of electricity with crackling energy encasing its form, vibrating with primal force. Its eyes, flashing a brilliant shade of crimson, show that it is prepared to wreak havoc on its foes.

8) Bishdon - Groudon and Bisharp

Bishdon (Image via Schrroms)

This Pokemon combines Groudon's enormous body with Bisharp's Steel-type characteristics. Bishdon is a terrifying creature with three huge chainsaws, two of which are on its arms and one on its forehead. Its intimidating yellow eyes serve as a warning to others not to provoke it.

9) Reshirona - Reshiram and Volcarona

Reshirona (Image via Schrroms)

Reshiram and Volcarona combine to create a stunningly amazing Pokemon. It is a gigantic insect that emits fire from its wings and abdomen in addition to its brilliant white and silver body. This fusion exhibits a harmonious blending of strength and grace.

10) Rayvior - Gardevoir and Rayquaza

Rayvior (Image via Schrroms)

A celestial legendary Pokemon with mysterious and strong potential is created when Rayquaza and Gardevoir merge. Rayvior's elegant mix of ferocity and majesty captivates everyone who sees it. In battle, this fusion demonstrates impressive supernatural and draconic prowess, exuding an unearthly aura.