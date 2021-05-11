Water-type Pokemon are the second most plentiful Pokemon type in the Kanto region. As such, it has more than its fair share of average Pokemon, and, of course, its own share of world-class heavy hitters.

Something to note here is that this list focuses primarily on a Pokemon's ability to dish out damage, not their overall usefulness.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 strongest Water Pokemon in Kanto

#3 - Kabutops

Kabutops (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ancient Pokemon raised from a meager Dome Fossil, Kabutops is a frightful force on the battlefield. It boasts not only a sharp attack stat but also has access to both Swords Dance and Hyper Beam. This is one of the most crippling combination of moves in Generation I, capable of KO'ing even defensive walls with enough set-up.

Unfortunately, that part is where Kabutops falters. Its speed is average and it's exceptionally weak typing-wise. And while its defense may be rock-solid, Kabutops' HP and special defense fall quite short of that standard.

But in terms of sheer damage, Kabutops can more than pull its own weight.

#2 - Starmie

Starmie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starmie is a Pokemon that's a surprising pick for second on this list, for sure. After all, it even shows up quite early in any playthrough of Red, Blue, or Yellow - the second gym leader of the game has one! But this dual-layered starfish Pokemon is certainly not to be underestimated.

Starmie's special attack stat may be lower than Kabutops' attack stat. But what Starmie has going for it is a supremely powerful secondary typing - Psychic. Psychic-types are the kings of Generation I in terms of damage, with Alakazam leading the charge.

Between Surf and Psychic, Starmie is able to put out some serious STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) damage without any set-up or support required. And, unlike with Kingler, Kabutops, Gyarados, and many other Pokemon in Generation I, Starmie actually has the special attack stat to back up its Water and Psychic typing.

Oh, and it even has a superb speed stat, making Starmie a true menace in battle.

#1 - Kingler

Kingler (Image via ishmam on DeviantArt)

Kingler is an absolute beast of a Pokemon. It takes everything that Kabutops has and tilts it even further in the direction of dealing major damage. Kingler has a higher attack stat, access to the same devastating Swords Dance/Hyper Beam combo, and even its Generation I exclusive move, Crabhammer. Sure, Kingler's special attack stat is garbage in Generation I - but with STAB and Crabhammer's high critical hit rate, Kingler ends up doing some major special damage anyway.

But just like with Kabutops, Kingler has some major shortcomings. Kingler's defense stat is even higher than Kabutops, but every other stat is lower - including Kingler's negligible HP and special defense stats. The armored crab falls over at the mere mention of a shock or a tree. This glaring weakness is the one thing keeping the ferocious Kingler from wiping away every enemy with its gargantuan power.