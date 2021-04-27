Fire-type Pokemon are some of the most popular in the entire franchise, thus it's no wonder there is always a Fire-type option for players to pick from when they select a starter in a new game.

Not every fiery flame-shooting Pocket Monster has been as good of a starter as the rest. After all, these starter Pokemon are competing against the likes of Charizard's first evolution, Charmander, and that's some red-hot competition.

Here are three Fire starter Pokemon that simply aren't as good as the rest.

Related: Top 5 Fire Pokemon of all time

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 3 worst Fire starter Pokemon of all time

#3 - Chimchar

Chimchar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To be clear, Chimchar is not on this list of the worst Fire-type starters for being weak. In fact, Chimchar has pretty great base stats for a starter Pokemon.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the monkey-like Pocket Monster is on here because of its design. It looks so pitifully weak and unoriginal in its first two evolutions. To make matters worse, Chimchar is a Fire starter that gains the same old dual-typing of Fire and Fighting once it evolves.

#2 - Fennekin

Fennekin in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fennekin is the 2nd worst Fire-type starter in the Pokemon franchise thus far. The Pocket Monster's design is extremely bland and its Defense, Health, and Attack stats are all mediocre at best.

Thankfully the Pokemon does improve a bit once it reaches its final evolution, Delphox, though a trainer is still forced to struggle through two poorly designed stages.

#2 - Tepig

Advertisement

Tepig in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tepig is surely the worst Fire-type starter to be released by The Pokemon Company thus far. That's quite the title, considering there are eight generations of Pocket Monsters and counting.

Sure, it might look cute in its first evolutionary form, but Tepig gets hideously ugly once it undergoes its next two transformations. Believe it or not, there are additional reasons why Tepig is the worst Fire starter.

The Pokemon's stats are pretty lackluster and leave quite a bit to be desired. It also becomes a dual Fire/Fighting-type in its final two forms, a type combination that fans are sick of seeing be assigned to Fire starters in the franchise.

Also Read: Top 3 Grass starter Pokemon of all time