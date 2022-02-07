Pokemon GO: Top 5 most powerful charge attacks in 2022

Pokemon GO is notorious for its battle system. This game's battle system takes the one players are familiar with from the main series and turns it upside down by removing some of the more staple mechanics like its turn-based combat.

How Pokemon use their moves is one of the biggest changes to the standard Pokemon battle system. Pokemon GO removes the standard build of four moves of varying power and utility. Instead, every Pokemon has two different moves: a fast attack and a charge attack. Pokemon GO's real-time battle system has been adapted to fit the appeal of the mobile playerbase.

Players looking to optimize their battle party may want to know what some of the best charge attacks are to maximize the burst damage potential on their main DPS Pokemon. When looking towards what makes a charge attack great, a lot of details must be considered. For this list, the damage output of the attack will be the only factor taken into account.

What are Pokemon GO's best charge attacks?

5) Close Combat

Hitmonlee using Close Combat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the fifth spot is the best Fighting-type move in the game, Close Combat. The move breaks even with a base damage of 100 as well as having an energy cost of 100 in PvP Battles. Having super-effective burst attacks against Steel and Rock-type Pokemon can tip the scales in one's favor in Pokemon GO's current meta. Notable Pokemon that learn this move include Machamp, Lucario, and Infernape.

4) Future Sight

Mesprit and Uxie using Future Sight in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A prime example of a move being better in Pokemon GO than in the main series, Future Sight takes the fourth spot. Having the same energy cost as Close Combat while having a slightly higher base power of 120, Future Sight is the most powerful attack Psychic-type Pokemon can learn. Some notable Pokemon that can learn this attack include Alakazam, Espeon, and Cresselia.

3) Brave Bird

Braviary using Brave Bird in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The strongest Flying-type attack in Pokemon GO takes the number three spot. It is super-effective against some of the most oppressive attackers in the Battle League, and having a Pokemon with this move can be worth the investment. Notable Pokemon that learn this move include Ho-oh, Skarmory, and Staraptor.

2) Doom Desire

Jirachi channeling Doom Desire in the Jirachi: Wish Master movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The signature attack of the mythical Pokemon, Jirachi, comes in at the number two spot. Functioning identically to Future Sight in the main series, Doom Desire is fundamentally Future Sight's Steel-type equivalent. Where Doom Desire outperforms Future Sight is in its energy cost and cast time. The downside to Doom Desire is that it is restricted to only being learnt by Jirachi.

1) Hydro Cannon

Blastoise using Hydro Cannon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydro Cannon takes the number one spot for the best charge attack in Pokemon GO. Being known in the franchise as the best Water-type attack, it should not surprise players to see it on this list. Though it may have received nerfs in the past, its low energy cost and cast time makes it the undesputed best choice for any Pokemon that can learn it.

The only downside of Hydro Cannon is that it is restricted to fully evolved Water-type starter Pokemon like Samurott and Blastoise. It also requires an Elite Charge TM to learn.

Edited by Siddharth Satish