5 best Legendaries to use in Pokemon GO's Great League

When it comes down to using the best battlers in Pokemon GO, many players' attention instantly turns to Legendary Pokemon. Known as the most powerful creatures the franchise has to offer, Legendaries are high-value catches in the mobile game, thanks to their high stats and signature moves or playstyles.

However, not every Pocket Monster is meant for certain tiers of competitive play. The Great League is typically seen as the title's standard format as it has the most players. The tier also features a heavy combat power limitation of 1,500 or less, meaning not every Legendary Pokemon can unleash their potential.

This article lists five Legendaries players should use in Pokemon GO's Great League.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 good Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon GO's Great League

1) Origin Giratina

Giratina's Origin Forme is meant for dealing damage rather than defending (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it does take some substancial hits in its potential with the power limit, Origin Giratina is still one of the best battlers across Pokemon GO. With its interesting offensive type combination of Ghost and Dragon, the Pocket Monster can deal super-effective damage against a large portion of the Great League metagame.

In particular, Giratina Origin is a great counter for another Legendary Pokemon on this list, which is the main reason why it is starting to see some play among higher MMR matches in Great League.

Having said that, keeping an Origin Giratina this weak just for Great League is incredibly inefficeint, which is why it is still not commonly seen.

2) Guzzlord

Guzzlord's impressive stamina makes it a competent contender in the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many fans of the Pokemon franchise would argue that Guzzlord is an Ultra Beast, not a Legendary. However, this is false for most of the Ultra Beasts, considering their large stat pools and statuses in their home worlds.

Guzzlord possesses an impressive stamina stat and a decent movepool, which makes it more akin to Blissey if it had combat potential.

While Guzzlord is great for outlasting tanks like Lanturn, Dragonair, and Lickitung, it can struggle against metagame champions like Skarmory, Medicham, and Azumarill. However, players can still have a fair amount of fun plowing through matches with this critter until they reach an MMR where these counters become more present.

3) Regirock

Regirock is a decent Rock-type for Pokemon GO's Great League but may be hard to use with so many Ground and Water-types in the tier (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regirock is a decent pick from the Regi trio that offers a unique playstyle with its Lock-On fast attack. However, it falls short in its typing.

While not bad for stomping lower MMR games, Regirock is somewhat underwhelming due to its pure Rock typing, which is ironically rather frail.

It is hard to say much about Regirock without doubling up on what can be said about Registeel, another creature on this list. Regirock primarily excels at baiting out enemy shields with Lock-On, which charges energy incredibly fast, and outlasting its opponents.

4) Cresselia

Cresselia is the best Psychic-type in the Pokemon franchise according to many competitive players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cresselia is known as being the best defensive Psychic-type critter in the in the Pokemon franchise. This echoes into Pokemon GO, where Cresselia is one of the most consistent Psychic-type Pocket Monsters in any form of competitive play. With access to Ice-, Grass-, Psychic-, and Fairy-type attacks, the creature can take on a variety of match-ups.

Cresselia has become so dominant in high MMR Great League matches that many players have started running Origin Giratina just to have a reliable counter to it.

However, Cresselia loses against most Steel-type opponents in the tier as it lacks moves to damage them heavily.

5) Registeel

Though lackluster in the main series, Registeel is one of the best creatures in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Registeel is a must-have pick for high MMR competitive play in Pokemon GO. Being a pure Steel-type critter, it has the best defensive element in the game, which allows it to resist a majority of the roster's attacks.

Additionally, Registeel also has access to Lock-On, which allows it to spam charged attacks to either bait shields or level opponents with pressure.

With Registeel being so reliant on the Lock-On charged spam with its optimal moveset, players may struggle to deal damage with the creature early in the match when the opponent still has both of their shields. Thankfully, trainers can just keep the Pocket Monster in their reserves until the enemy uses up both of their shields.