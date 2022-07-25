5 best-looking Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

With players having another chance at catching the shiny variant of Dialga in Pokemon GO, the topic of these rare variants has come up. As many know, Shiny Pokemon are some of the most desirable variants available in every adaptation of the franchise.

Though these variants do not provide any tactical advantage, stat bonus, or special moves, users still expend hours or even days to get just one shiny. This is because the sheer rarity makes them a collector's piece among avid Pokemon fans, which holds true even in the main series.

Though these variants are rare enough, many gamers strive to push the envelope further by pursuing the shiny variants of the rarest Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO, Legendaries. But which of the available Legendary Pokemon have the best-looking variants to make the hunt worth all of the effort?

These Shiny Legendaries look awesome in Pokemon GO

5) Terrakion

Shiny Terrakion as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Critical Slacker on YouTube)

Starting strong is one of the Swords of Justice from the Unova region, Terrakion. This Pokemon's shiny variant is greatly emphasized by a great pairing of loud, bright red and a mellow beige.

Its teal accents make for a complimentary yet much more flamboyant color scheme compared to its regular variant.

However, it is now without its problems. The dull brown that makes up most of its body is never a great color, especially one that makes up most of Terrakion's body.

This variant would be much better if this color were replaced with gray or silver.

4) Registeel

Shiny Registeel as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Registeel's shiny variant is an interesting one for sure. Rather than its standard gray, its body is light green while its limbs go from black to brown color.

This color scheme makes this metallic Pokemon appear more of an oxidized copper rather than a stainless steel alloy it appears as regularly.

As great as this form is, it leaves its red face and hand accents relatively untouched. Replacing the light red with a more yellow or even dark blue would make for a more unique design that may get the attention it deserves.

3) Ho-Oh

Shiny Ho-Oh (left) alongside a standard Ho-Oh (right) (Image via Niantic)

One of the most memorable shiny variants in the series takes the number three spot as the third best Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. For this variant, Ho-Oh sheds its odd color combination for a more grounded and regal scheme of gold, silver, and platinum.

The total overhaul of Ho-Oh's color scheme does it a favor in terms of making its shiny variant even better than its standard variant. Its golden color also fits a Pokemon as spiritually significant to the Johto region as it is.

2) Giratina

Official artwork used for Shiny Giratina when it was distributed in the main series games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Ho-Oh, Giratina's color scheme is wholly overhauled without stomping over what makes its design as great as it is. Making Giratina's bone-like accents more of a platinum bone color fits as this Pokemon is a Ghost-type and is seen more as an underworldly malicious ruler of the Distortion World.

Its new colors are thematically appropriate, the color contrast on its accents to its wings is borderline perfect, and the light blue fits the rest of its body amazingly.

1) Rayquaza

Shiny Rayquaza as it appears in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sometimes, when it comes to making the perfect Shiny Pokemon, less truly is more. Rayquaza makes the sole difference by changing its primary body color from green to black.

Its red and yellow accents complement this new body color much better than its standard green, making for a much cooler-looking design.

The Pokemon Company is well aware of the design improvements they have made on everyone's favorite ozone-layer resident, as it has appeared in a movie and has its own card expansion. Nevertheless, Shiny Rayquaza stands proud as the best-looking Shiny Legendary in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far