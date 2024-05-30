5 best PvP picks to catch in Pokemon GO Stadium Sights

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights is the first event of the new Shared Skies season. Its main focus will be the shiny variant of Emolga, but you can also get the best PvP picks from it. Niantic announced the date and time of this event a day earlier before revealing the content roadmaps for June. Trainers are excited to catch suitable Pokemon for the battle league since Stadium Sights will present the perfect opportunity to do so.

The Stadium Sights event will start at 10 am local time on June 1, 2024, and conclude at 8 pm local time on June 3, 2024. It will debut Shiny Emolga and bring back many Fighting and Flying-type Pokemon. Here are the five best Pokemon to catch from the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event for PvP battles.

5 best PvP Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Stadium Sights

1) Gligar

Gligar (Image via TPC)

Gligar is one of the many featured wild Pokemon in Pokemon GO Stadium Sights. There will be increased wild spawns during the event, so grabbing Gligar should be your top priority. It will be an excellent contender in the Battle League and is more reliable than Origin Forme Giratina and Goodra. In the rankings conducted by PvPoke, Gligar is at number 25 in the Great League, while Shadow Gligar is at 5.

The best moveset for Gligar in PvP mode benefits from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect, so trainers with the creature will have an advantage since STAB moves inflict more damage. Pokemon GO players will want to activate the Incense and Lure Module to boost wild Gligar spawn rates.

2) Hitmontop

Hitmontop (Image via TPC)

After finding a Gligar during Pokemon GO Stadium Sights, trainers will want to shift their focus to Hitmontop, which first appeared in Gold and Silver Pokemon games. It is a single Fighting-type critter with a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2438. Not only does the Handstand Pokemon have a great CP, but its Attack and Defense stats are also amazing.

In the GO Battle League, Hitmontop's battle capabilities are best suited for the Great League and Ultra League. However, it is completely useless in the Master League. The best PvP moveset for Hitmontop is Counter, Close Combat, and Triple Axel. Aside from Triple Axel, both moves can utilize STAB effects.

3) Emolga

Emolga (Image via TPC)

Shiny Emolga will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time with the start of the Stadium Sights event. It is difficult to catch Emolga's shiny form, but the regular form can be easily acquired with certain strategies.

First, you need to attach Lure Modules to the PokeStops and simultaneously activate Incense to boost the spawn rate of Emolga. You then need to wait for the monster to appear. This is how you can catch wild Pokemon in the game. Once Emolga is captured, you should only use it in the Pokemon GO Great League PvP format since it is not effective in other leagues.

4) Meditite

Meditite (Image via TPC)

Meditite is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon with the potential to become a powerful monster in Pokemon GO. Medicham, which is a top critter in the Great League, evolves from Meditite after it is fed 50 Candy. During the Stadium Sights event, you can encounter and catch Meditite in the wild. In addition, if you happen to collect 50 Candies, you can evolve it into Medicham, one of the best PvP Pokemon.

Being in Cloudy and Sunny weather conditions will boost Meditite’s spawn rate. You should also use lure items that increase the wild Meditite’s spawn rate.

5) Riolu

Riolu (Image via TPC)

Riolu is not a strong Pokemon for battles, but it can evolve into Lucario to become one. The Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event is a great opportunity to secure it since you can find it in the wild. In fact, most of the Pocket Monsters available in this event are wild spawns, which is why the lure strategy is so useful.

This strategy can be implemented by turning on the effects of the Lure Module and Incense. Activating both of them will improve spawn rates, allowing you to encounter wild Riolu. It’s worth noting that it has a base catch rate of 20% and a base flee rate of 0%. Thus, you can use Poke Balls with high catch rates, Berries, and excellent throws to snag Riolu in Pokemon GO Stadium Sights.

The new Pokemon GO Shared Skies season will start on June 1, 2024. Niantic has announced the debut of Necrozma’s new form, Marshshadow, and much more exciting content.