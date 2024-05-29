How to get Emolga in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO enthusiasts are getting ready to embark on new adventures during the upcoming Stadium Sights event. From June 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time to June 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time, this event will bring some exciting opportunities to help you expand your team.

Also, Stadium Sights will coincide with Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai. The former will bring extra sightings of certain Flying- and Fighting-type Pokemon, including a special chance to encounter the Flying Squirrel Pokemon, Emolga. Here's how you can catch this entity and find out if it can be shiny.

How to encounter Emolga in Pokemon GO

Everything to know about catching Emolga in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Stadium Sights, here are some ways you can encounter Emolga:

In the Wild : Emolga will appear more frequently in the wild, giving you a higher chance to spot and catch it as you explore.

: Emolga will appear more frequently in the wild, giving you a higher chance to spot and catch it as you explore. 7km Eggs : Emolga will also hatch from 7km eggs. With the event bonuses of 1.5× Candy and 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokemon, the event is an excellent time to walk those extra miles and hatch some eggs.

: Emolga will also hatch from 7km eggs. With the event bonuses of 1.5× Candy and 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokemon, the event is an excellent time to walk those extra miles and hatch some eggs. Field Research Tasks: Completing event-specific Field Research Tasks will reward you with encounters with Emolga. Keep an eye on your tasks and complete them for a guaranteed Emolga encounter.

Paid Timed Research

For Trainers looking to enhance their event experience, a special Timed Research will be available for purchase at US$1.99 (or its equivalent in your local currency). This research will focus on exploration and hatching Eggs. It will offer these exciting rewards:

Encounters with Emolga

One Super Incubator

20 Emolga Candy

This Timed Research will run until June 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time, so be sure to complete the tasks and receive your rewards before it ends. Remember, you can also purchase tickets to gift to friends who are at least Great Friends, though please note that these tickets are not refundable.

Can Emolga be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Emolga and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, trainers worldwide will get their first opportunity to discover Shiny Emolga in Pokemon GO during the Stadium Sights event. This creature is rare, so make sure you take advantage of the spawn increases and multiple ways to encounter this tricky variant.

Event Bonuses

In addition to the special activities featured in the Stadium Sights event, Trainers will benefit from the following bonuses to make their adventure even more fruitful:

1.5× Candy for hatching Pokemon: This is excellent for trainers who wish to store up Candy for evolutions and power-ups.

This is excellent for trainers who wish to store up Candy for evolutions and power-ups. 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokemon: This is ideal for trainers who need to gather more Stardust for trades and power-ups.

The first Pokemon GO event of June 2024, Stadium Sights, will offer many opportunities to encounter Emolga and even its shiny counterpart. Catch the creature in the wild, hatch it from 7km eggs, or complete Field Research Tasks to add this adorable Pokemon to your collection.

Be sure to also check out the paid Timed Research for a chance at extra rewards and use the event bonuses to your advantage.