5 best Water-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Water-types in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl get access to some spectacular moves.

Of course, every trainer will get access to at least two solid moves in the Hidden Moves Surf and Waterfall. Many Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex, though, learn more unique Water-type moves with either great utility or just tremendous damage output.

Which Water-type moves should trainers teach their Pokemon?

5) Rain Dance

Rain Dance increases the power of Water-moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This may not be the strongest Water move on its own, but it strengthens every other Water technique. While some trainers prefer to simply have a Pelliper with the Drizzle ability, others are forced to manually bring up rain with Rain Dance.

This weather condition has several other benefits aside from buffing the power of Water moves. It doubles the speed of any Pokemon with the Swift Swim ability (Ludicolo, Lumineon, Kingdra, etc.) as well as making both Thunder and Hurricane 100% accurate.

4) Surf

Kingdra can spam Surf in rain and do tons of damage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Statistically, this is the strongest Hidden Move players will get. Surf gets 90 base power, which isn’t too overpowered, but still quite strong. The big upside to this move is the fact that it has 100% accuracy, which is why some trainers prefer to use it over other stronger, less accurate attacks.

3) Crabhammer

Crawdaunt is one of two Pokemon with Crabhammer in this game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, only Kingler and Crawdaunt can learn this move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but it’s a shame more Pokemon don’t get it. A 10% chance to miss is a small price to pay for having a move with 100 base power.

Although it’s incredibly powerful normally, Crabhammer also gets an increased critical hit rate. This can help Pokemon secure the kill on bulky opponents.

2) Hydro Pump

Hydro Pump has 110 base power (Image via Game Freak)

Despite being a bit inaccurate, Hydro Pump is certainly stronger than most other Water moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It specifically gets 110 base power, which makes it stronger than attacks like Earthquake and Thunderbolt.

80% accuracy is an odd rate. It is more accurate than moves like Thunder and Hurricane, but it will still miss often. In most cases, though, the sheer power of the move will outweigh its tendency to miss occasionally.

1) Scald

It may be odd to see a move this highly ranked with only 80 base power, but what makes Scald so powerful is the 30% chance to burn. Getting the burn on some opposing Pokemon can simply put them out of commission immediately.

Consider the following scenario: Slowbro is out against Cynthia’s Garchomp. This particular Slowbro didn’t get the Ice Beam TM, but it knows Hydro Pump and Scald.

While Hydro Pump is incredibly strong, it probably won’t one hit KO Garchomp, which means it will either Earthquake twice for the kill or Swords Dance into Earthquake.

In this situation, Scald is actually a much better move. If Garchomp gets burned, it shouldn’t be able to kill Slowbro in two hits. After that, the latter can Slack Off the damage and continue to Scald until Garchomp eventually faints.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul