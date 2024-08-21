5 biggest losers from the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 20 balance updates

In the wake of the Pokemon World Championships for 2024, Niantic has revealed that the 20th season of Pokemon GO's Battle League is right around the corner. As is customary with the start of every new season, a wave of balancing changes has been made in an attempt to spice up the relatively stale metagame.

This means that many top performers have received nerfs to their moves. These could affect their viability when Pokemon GO's 20th Battle League season drops on live servers starting on September 3rd, 2024. Here are the five creatures that will be nerfed the hardest when the Season 20 patch goes live.

5 Pokemon that have received the biggest nerfs in Pokemon GO's 20th Battle League season

1) Lickitung

Lickitung's Body Slam attack has received a sizable nerf in Season 20 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lickitung is notoriously one of the best performers in Pokemon GO's Great League. Appearing on the teams of several World Championship participants, Lickitung is arguably the best Normal-type in the Great League's metagame right now. However, its strongest source of damage has always been its charged attack, Body Slam.

Benefiting from the same-type attack bonus, Body Slam was Lickitung's best way to deal damage without sacrificing its amazing coverage options with Lick and Power Whip. As the next season approaches, Body Slam's damage will be nerfed from 60 to 50, meaning Lickitung's damage output will be significantly lowered.

2) Vigoroth

Vigoroth received a sizable nerf due to its main form of damage being Body Slam (Image via Game Freak)

Much like Lickitung, Vigoroth is another popular Normal-type stamina pick used in Pokemon GO's Great League. Vigoroth also has access to Counter, one of the best Fighting-type attacks in the game. Not only is Counter getting its energy generation nerfed, but Lickitung's viable Normal-type attack, Body Slam, is getting nerfed as well.

With both of Vigoroth's crucial tools getting nerfed for Season 20, it would seem that Niantic is really trying to keep the Pocket Monster out of competitive play. This will impact the viability of its Shadow variant as well, as this nerf makes the downside of the Shadow Bonus even stronger, being weaker in both damage and defense.

3) Skarmory

Skarmory's most viable moveset is also getting nerfed (Image via Game Freak)

Skarmory is another popular defensive pick that thrives in the Great League due to its low max combat power compared to the other Steel and Flying-type in Pokemon GO, Corviknight. However, its abundance in competitive play may have led to Niantic nerfing two of its core moves: Sky Attack and Steel Wing.

While Skarmory's high defense and unique typing for the Great League will most likely lead to it still being an ever-present threat, its damage per second has been harmed with Sky Attack's energy cost increasing and Steel Wing's energy generation being nerfed.

4) Gligar

Gligar is another defensive Flying-type getting nerfed in Pokemon GO's 20th season (Image via Game Freak)

Gligar, much like Skarmory, is another Flying-type used for its high defense stat. However, Gligar's Ground-type coverage allows it to take down Steel and Rock-types of the tier. Sadly, Shadow Gligar's abundance in the pro scene has led to Niantic nerfing Gligar's core moveset, much like Skarmory.

Gligar's key fast attack, Wing Attack, has had its energy generation nerfed. Similarly, its Ground-type charged attack, Dig, has had its base damage nerfed from 80 to 70. This was done to target Shadow Gligar, who has been the preferred variant of the creature in Great League since its debut.

5) Galarian Stunfisk

The king of Pokemon GO's Battle League, Galarian Stunfisk, has undergone nerfs in the transition to Season 20 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Stunfisk has been one of the most oppressive picks in Pokemon GO's Great League and Ultra League for the longest time. Niantic has finally attempted to take it down a few pegs in Season 20, with the team nerfing both Mud Shot and Rock Slide, two moves that are crucial to Galarian Stunfisk's offensive coverage.

Mud Shot's damage and energy generation have been decreased, meaning it will deal less damage and can use its charged attacks less often. With Rock Slide's damage being nerfed by 10 points, these changes end up harming Galarian Stunfisk's overall damage per second, which will most likely lead to a slight decline in its usage.

