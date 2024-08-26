5 Galar Pokemon fans would love to see next in Pokemon GO

With the news of the Dynamax Phenomenon's entry to Pokemon GO being confirmed, many players might be wondering if more Galar Pokemon are on the way as well. Being the main focus of the eighth generation, the Galar region brought a lot of firsts to the Pokemon franchise, despite its relatively poor perception among the community.

However, Pokemon GO has brought a lot of creatures from the Galar region into the competitive scene in a context never thought possible, with Galarian Stunfisk being the best example of this. Here are five more creatures from the Galar region that should come to Niantic's mobile spin-off.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

5 Galar Pokemon that should come to Pokemon GO

1) Galarian Corsola

Trending

Galarian Corsola was an interesting niche pick in the eighth generation's competitive scene, with it having potential in Pokemon GO's Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Corsola is one of the more interesting creatures from the eighth generation that had a gimmicky playstyle in the higher tiers of competitive play thanks to its large pool of utility moves and the Eviolite item. With this in mind, Galarian Corsola may have some potential in Pokemon GO's Great League, given how unevolved Pokemon can thrive there if given the right moves and stats.

Depending on the moves Niantic decides to give Galarian Corsola when it eventually makes its way to the mobile game, it could see a spot in many competitive teams. Of course, Galarian Corsola's evolution, Cursola, would also be a nice addition to the title as well.

2) Duraludon

Duraludon is one of the few Steel and Dragon-types in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Duraludon would be a very interesting Pocket Monster to see in the game. Given its Dragon and Steel typing, it is likely that it would play much like Dialga. However, being a non-Legendary, Duraludon would have a lower minimum combat power, meaning it can level up more before reaching a power cap for any competitive tier of play.

This means Duraludon could be a better version of Dialga that is more suited for use in lower tiers of the Battle League. The line could be even better if Niantic also introduces the evolution Duraludon received in the next generation, potentially replacing standard-form Dialga entirely depending on the moves it has.

3) Urshifu

Urshifu is considered by many to be the best competitive Pokemon in the franchise currently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is one of the Legendary Pokemon to be introduced in the eighth generation's expansion pass. This creature also has two forms, each with its own signature move.

Urshifu's Rapid Strike form is typically seen as one of the best creatures in the main series as of writing, so watching it come to Pokemon GO would surely stir things up for the Master League meta.

Also Read: How to Compete in Pokemon GO's Master League

Given that each of its two forms has ties to the Dynamax Phenomenon, its arrival in the mobile game during the upcoming season would make sense. However, it is unclear how it will evolve from Kubfu, given that a special scroll is required to do so in the main series.

4) Eternatus

Eternatus is the threat that attacked the Galar region long ago (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus is one of the many Legendary Pokemon of the Galar region, and attacks the player at the apex of the plot of Pokemon Sword and Shield. This creature is the main reason why the Dynamax Phenomenon even exists in the franchise's world, so its inclusion in Pokemon GO is inevitable.

Eternatus also has a form that has never been available to use in battle before. Eternamaxed Eternatus is the monster in the franchise with the highest base stats, even higher than Mega Rayquaza. If Niantic chooses to make this form available during a Galar-themed GO Fest, it will surely get many players excited.

5) Crowned Forme Legendaries

Zacian and Zamazenta's Crowned forms have yet to be available in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Zamazenta and Zacian have been in Niantic's mobile title for quite some time, their Crowned variants have yet to become available. These alternate forms grant the pair a secondary Steel typing, as well as some boosted stats. The addition of these forms would surely help these two find a better place in the game's competitive scene.

Introducing these forms would also be a great way to give these creatures their signature moves, Behemoth Bash and Behemoth Blade. These moves deal more damage to Dynamaxed Pokemon, which could come in handy if Dynamax creatures become available as Raid Bosses.

For more information on Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback