5 Nintendo Switch games that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans may enjoy

The Nintendo Switch has a myriad of games similar to the beloved Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Several of these titles involve capturing monsters and defeating some foes. Not only that, but a few games are obvious homages to the Pokemon series as a whole. Nintendo's Switch is one of the most popular consoles in the world, so gamers have more than a few options that are similar to Scarlet and Violet.

Five games from different companies will be mentioned in this article. If you already beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and want something new, then the following Nintendo Switch titles might interest you.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five games similar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch

1) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

An obvious suggestion (Image via Game Freak)

The first suggestion on this list should be the most familiar: Legends: Arceus. It is from the same series as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which means many of the same core concepts are identical. However, there are some notable differences regarding combat, not to mention a completely unique Japanese-inspired setting in a much older time period.

As an honorable mention, Pokemon Sword and Shield is another good suggestion for Nintendo Switch owners seeking something similar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, Legends: Arceus is more unique and less likely to be familiar to the average gamer, hence its placement here.

2) Temtem

Temtem is a popular multiplayer game with a huge single-player focus (Image via Crema)

Temtem is an MMO (massively multiplayer online) title that should make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players feel right at home. Its core gameplay is similar to VGC Double Battles, but this title features many differences regarding move usage. Stamina is a big feature in this game, drastically changing combat's flow.

It is worth noting that Temtem has many similar features to Pokemon, such as TVs being identical to EVs, SVs being highly similar to IVs, etc. That said, it is also much more grind-heavy to play than modern Pokemon games, which can be a plus for more hardcore gamers.

3) Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction - Complete Collection

Either game in this collection would suffice for this list (Image via PQube)

Another popular monster-catching game available on the Nintendo Switch is Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction - Complete Collection. Like Temtem, this title has a ton of similarities to the Pokemon series. There are hundreds of Nexomon to capture, plenty of trainers to battle, and the core gameplay involves skills similar to moves.

While Temtem has a focus on 3D models, this game relies on pleasant 2D artwork. It is worth noting that there are two Nexomon games:

Nexomon

Nexomon: Extinction

The Complete Collection involves both titles on the Nintendo Switch.

4) Monster Crown

Monster Crown is old-school and fun (Image via Soedesco)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are incredibly modern titles, yet playing them might inspire nostalgia for something more akin to the old Game Boy games.

If you want something that feels really old school on the Nintendo Switch, then Monster Crown might be up your alley. This title offers colorful pixel art alongside the usual creature-capturing and battling that many gamers love to do. This game is primarily for monster-collector aficionados.

5) Shin Megami Tensei V

The most hardcore game on this list (Image via Atlas)

The final recommendation for Nintendo Switch owners who like Scarlet and Violet is Shin Megami Tensei V. It's far more mature and original than the other non-Pokemon games on this list. Yet, it still shares some similar features with them, such as:

The ability to recruit monsters

Elemental effectiveness (resistances, immunities, and weaknesses)

You have a party of monsters with different states and moves

This is a mature game, so it's not recommended for kids. Adults and teenagers, however, may love it. That's because it has the most polished gameplay for a Shin Megami Tensei title.

