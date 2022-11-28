With the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many enthusiasts are trying their best to be the first to develop a mod for the RPG titles. Very few games can match the considerable number of mods the Pokemon franchise has witnessed over the years. From randomizer/speedrun hacks to an entirely new story, numerous Pokemon games have several excellent mods to stimulate a fresh take.

Although there are countless mods, not all of them perform competently. It is a common viewpoint among fans, providing much-needed insights into how vast and exciting the game can be.

Recently a new mod has emerged for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The mod was developed by a modder known as "theboy181," and a snippet of it has been shared across several social media platforms. Below is everything you need to know about the latest Pokemon mod.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 60 fps mod first look is out

theboy181 @theboy181 60FPS MOD for Pokemon Scarlet! 60FPS MOD for Pokemon Scarlet! https://t.co/2jQwCB91uS

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mod by theboy181 surfaced on November 27, becoming popular across social media and digital platforms like Twitter, Reddit, GitHub, and more. A short snippet of the mod's gameplay was released on the modder's Twitter handle, gaining over 100,000 likes and 12,000 retweets.

The video showcases Koraidon from Pokemon Scarlet, wandering around the open world in a very clear and crisp resolution. The mod shows Pokemon Scarlet running at 60 frames per second (fps) rather than a measly 30 fps. theboy181 later released a series of visual proofs to prove their technical accomplishment.

The mod video has been shared thousands of times and has accumulated more than three million views on Twitter alone. Several comments supporting the mod have emerged since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet only received an official release on the Nintendo Switch, which still lacks behind in many aspects.

Myfire @ImMyFire @theboy181 It's just sad seeing what these games could be. I really want to play S/V but the only thing that's stopping me is the terrible performance i keep seeing online. It's what killed/kills my enjoyment for Legends Arceus and Sw/Sh. I'm not ready to take a leap only to fall again. @theboy181 It's just sad seeing what these games could be. I really want to play S/V but the only thing that's stopping me is the terrible performance i keep seeing online. It's what killed/kills my enjoyment for Legends Arceus and Sw/Sh. I'm not ready to take a leap only to fall again.

Doncella Suicide @DoncellaYT @theboy181 Please Nintendo hire fans to make Pokémon games. I'd actually buy this, not the broken joke they're actually selling @theboy181 Please Nintendo hire fans to make Pokémon games. I'd actually buy this, not the broken joke they're actually selling

Justin van Staverden @justindonnavan @theboy181 I mean.. they should stop gatekeeping the switch oleds capebilities for real!! The oled model can handle way more than it does now and it’s sad they still kept everything else the same besides the screen getting an upgrade in size and color quality when in reality it can do more @theboy181 I mean.. they should stop gatekeeping the switch oleds capebilities for real!! The oled model can handle way more than it does now and it’s sad they still kept everything else the same besides the screen getting an upgrade in size and color quality when in reality it can do more

This latest discovery is known to be one of the first few mods for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Modder CrescentCrossbow made the very first mod on the popular website GameBanana, which served to remove Ed Sheeran's song from the new titles.

News of the 60 fps Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mod might garner more attention for the franchise. Right amid the turmoil of fans demanding refunds due to countless bugs and performance issues, the mod shows just how much the game can develop further with time.

Performance issues and bugs in both handheld and docked modes of the two games limit the frame rate to 30 fps. But with the latest mod by theboy181, Pokemon Scarlet shows stable frame rates, only fluctuating between 57 and 60 fps at times.

This proves that Pokemon fans are reluctantly pushing forward, either by urging the developers or taking matters into their own hands. The individuals who develop these mods are usually passion-driven fans of the Pokemon franchise who want others and themselves to have a better experience while playing these games.

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mod seems to run on an emulator on PC, although it might have played a huge part in the game’s performance and fps. Frustrated players might want to get their hands on this mod, although it might not be available on the Nintendo Switch anytime soon.

