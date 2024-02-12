5 Paldean Pokemon that can have unique Pokemon GO evolution

Paldean Pokemon are the main focus in terms of new additions to Pokemon GO. This region is a host to many new and improved creatures with interesting evolutions building off of what was established in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, this can make things a bit complicated when it comes to bringing them to the mobile title.

There is hope that Niantic will give these new creatures the respect they deserve and introduce some interesting evolution mechanics. While a lot of Paldea's roster has relatively tame evolution requirements, here are five that are a bit more unique in terms of how they metamorphose into their more powerful forms.

Five Paldean Pokemon that could have interesting evolution mechanics in Pokemon GO

1) Annihilape

Annihilape is the new evolution of Primeape. Boasting a new Ghost secondary typing and a further increase in its stats, players will surely want to catch this creature when it drops in Pokemon GO. However, evolving one from a Primeape may be a bit complicated.

This is because Primeape can only evolve into Annihilape once it learns Rage Punch and uses it 20 times in battle. While tracking the number of times a move is used can be a bit much, restricting the evolution to Primeape with Rage Punch, which would need to be added, with the addition of 100 Mankey candies, would be fitting.

2) Palafin

Palafin has the potential to be a very interesting evolution in Pokemon GO. In the games it debuted, Finizen could only evolve after reaching a certain level while playing in a Union Circle, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's real-time multiplayer method. As such, it would be interesting to see Finizen evolve via interactivity with Pokemon GO's new Party Play feature.

Since Party Play and the Union Circles serve somewhat of the same purpose, it would be fitting for Finizen to evolve into Palafin with 50 Finizen candies while the player is currently in a party. With Niantic indeed wanting to push this feature as much as possible, this will likely be how Palafin is implemented.

3) Charcadet

Charcadet is an interesting little guy; since its evolution, it's tied to two consumable items rather than levels, trading, or moves. As such, bringing it into Pokemon GO may be a bit complex. Since the Auspicious and Malicious Armor are version exclusives, a great way to introduce Charcadet would be through a special event where players can choose between two research paths.

These research paths could ultimately reward players with their respective items depending on their chosen path. These paths could also start with an encounter with Charcadet, with the story revolving around Professor Willow trying to figure out more about Charcadet, entrusting one in the player's care in hopes they could evolve it for him.

4) Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a bit of a tricky species to pin down because it is not really evolving from an Ursaring, and only one exists in the franchise.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna and how it is classified is a very odd and complicated manner to describe. Even though it is only obtainable through the one instance in The Teal Mask and can't evolve from Ursaring, it is still considered part of the Teddiursa line due to its ability to produce Teddiursa eggs when bred with a Ditto.

With all the explanations out of the way, how players can go about finding one in Pokemon GO has the potential to be a buzzkill or an interesting concept. The first and more likely option is that Niantic will restrict this variant of Ursaluna behind Pokemon GO's raids.

The second and preferred choice is that Niantic either introduces Blood Moons, which could take place half of the time instead of Full Moons or by letting players choose what form they want to evolve their Ursaring into on a Full Moon.

5) Applin's new forms

While Applin initially debuted in the generation prior in the Galar region, this species was somewhat overhauled in the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is thanks to the species receiving a new evolution, Dipplin, and another later in the Indigo Disk DLC as Hydrapple.

Both evolutions require a special requirement. To evolve Applin into Dipplin, players need a Syrupy Apple item. Since Applin's other evolutions also require an apple item, Niantic may incorporate these apple items as drops from Pokestops during Pokemon GO's Autumn events.

For Hydrapple, players need to teach their Dipplin Dragon Cheer in order to get it. It is more likely that Niantic will just require candies, but there is potential for this move to be involved with its acquisition.