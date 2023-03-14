5 Pocket Monsters Pokemon GO players are eagerly waiting for (March 2023)

One of the many positive features of Pokemon GO that helps the game keep a consistent player count is the amount of new content that regularly makes its way to the servers. However, a lot of the time, these new creatures are just added in for the sake of doing so or if they fit a specific theme. The addition of the new Pokemon, Bruxish, is an example of this.

Niantic seems to fall short when it comes to listening to the requests of its communities. As such, a lot of the new additions feel lackluster to most players, with the only exception to this in a long time being the fresh introduction and unique encounter method brought by the long-awaited Kecleon.

So what are some great options that players would like to see in future Pokemon GO updates? Since the franchise is in its ninth generation with over 1,000 total creatures, there is certainly a wide catalog to pick from.

5 most requested creatures for Pokemon GO

1) Arceus

Arceus as it appears in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before releasing Kecleon onto live servers, Niantic was very adamant about the fact that they consider every individual creature before they debut it. For this reason, Kecleon was delayed much further than the rest of its Hoenn brethren so Niantic could give it the respect it deserves. As such, this could be why we are yet to see Arceus.

Arceus is the creator deity of the entire Pokemon Universe. Funnily enough, details for this creature are present in Pokemon GO's files and have been there for a couple of years now. However, it is yet to make its debut in the game.

2) Aegislash

Aegislash as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aegislash is one of the most unique creatures in the franchise, thanks to its unique ability, Stance Change. This ability lets Aegislash swap from a defensive stat spread to an offensive one depending on the attack it chooses to use for that turn. This brings up the first problem with Aegislash being in Pokemon GO - the fact that the game's battle system doesn't use turns.

If Niantic decides to bring Aegislash into Pokemon GO, they will need to handle its unique Shield and Sword Formes. The most likely scenario is that they will create a new evolution mechanic that allows players to evolve their Doublade into either Shield or Sword Aegislash. However, this could be considered to be underwhelming, and the community may expect a more unique implementation.

3) Regieleki

Regieleki as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Regidrago only coming out days ago in Pokemon GO as of writing, a lot of players have turned their attention to the other new Regi, Regieleki. Although it is confirmed to be coming at some point during the current season, it is unclear whether or not it will appear as the next Elite Raid Boss, like the previous addition.

Since Regieleki broke the metagame for the main series when it came out, it is exciting to see how well this Legendary Pokemon will do competitively once it makes its in-game debut.

4) Hisuian Starters

The three first stages of the Hisuian Starters as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Oshawott, Cyndaquil, and Rowlet are present and catchable in Pokemon GO, their unique Hisuian evolutions from Pokemon Legends: Arceus are yet to be made available. Since Niantic has been slowly introducing creatures from this region through special Raid Hours, it is likely that we will see these creatures making their appearance in the near future.

Many Pokemon GO players are hoping for the introduction of a special item from the Hisui region that would allow them to evolve their Oshawott, Cyndaquil, Rowlet, Rufflet, or Scyther into their Hisuian forms. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Niantic will add this item to the game, as they typically don't add new evolution items outside of major updates or events.

5) Clodsire

Clodsire's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clodsire could be the perfect addition to the game as the second creature from the Paldea region after Gimmighoul. Clodsire is a defensive Ground-type much like Stunfisk, who has been used in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League ever since it debuted.

Casual players will want to add this creature to their collections, thanks to its lovable bean-bag chair-esque design, making Clodsire the perfect creature to bring into Pokemon GO to usher in the new generation.

