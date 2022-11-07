How to find Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO seems to be ready to receive its first creature from the Paldea region, and The Pokemon Company is teaming up with Niantic to make it happen. The new Ghost-type monster Gimmighoul will be making its way to the mobile title.

During Pokemon GO's recent Dratini Community Day Classic, some trainers may have noticed golden Pokestops rewarding spins with a suspicious coin. Gimmighoul appears to be attracted to these coins and will follow players who pick them up.

The creature has two forms, according to recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers, one where it roams about on its own and another where the pocket monster hides in a chest with its treasure. For Pokemon GO fans who are aiming to catch Gimmighoul, it appears they may have to wait for a while. That said, here's how to find it in the mobile title.

Finding Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO

For the time being, trainers will likely want to head out into their game world and find the mysterious golden Pokestops. By spinning their photo discs, players should be able to receive the unusual gold coin that attracts Gimmighoul in its Roaming Form.

Pokemon GO's Upcoming Crossover with Scarlet and Violet

Professor Willow and Jacq are joining forces to research Gimmighoul (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers hunting for Gimmighoul may have to wait a few months to get the opportunity to capture the Pokemon. According to the game's official blog, Niantic has stated that players will need to link their in-game account with their Pokemon Scarlet or Violet game to catch the creature.

While the new Nintendo Switch titles are set to be released on November 18, 2022, Niantic mentioned in the blog post that the inter-game-linking feature won't go live until 2023, saying:

"The Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet—slated for release on Friday, November 18, 2022—will link with Pokémon GO! Linking these games will allow you to catch Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in Pokémon GO. This feature is planned for 2023, so stay tuned for future announcements with more details!"

It's always unfortunate to have to wait on a future update to catch a coveted Pokemon in Pokemon GO. But on the bright side, 2023 is only a few months away.

Until Niantic releases additional details on how the linking feature will operate with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers and fans will simply have to take all the steps they can to prepare for when Gimmighoul is obtainable.

In addition to linking with Pokemon GO, Niantic has stated that Scarlet and Violet will be compatible with Pokemon HOME. Given this information, it's possible that more Paldea-related features may be arriving soon. With the Season of Light winding down in December 2022, the popular mobile title's next season may even have a heavy focus on the Paldea region itself.

A Paldea-centric season would likely be heavily favored by Pokemon GO's community, as new pocket monsters from Generation IX are probably going to be embraced with open arms. This is especially true if the monsters are added in large groups as opposed to a piecemeal fashion. This is mere speculation until Niantic confirms otherwise, but hopefully, the developers have a few surprises in store after the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release.

