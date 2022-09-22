Who is Arceus in Pokemon lore?

The Pokemon franchise circles around the main planet called The Pokemon world and a god-like being named Arceus. Sharing similarities with Earth, it is seen that the author has morphed the existing universe with his imagination and creativity to form the universe.

Referred to as The Original One in Pokemon Myths and Legends, Arceus is said to have shaped the universe using the 1000 arms it has.

It is known to be the creator of the entire Pokemon world, including places like the Sinnoh region, powerful legendaries like the Creation Trio Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina; the Lake Guardians Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit, and many more.

Arceus has no limits to its powers in the Pokemon world

The creator of The Creation Trio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon is so powerful that it has enough power to recreate everything, including The Creation Trio, and it will do anything to guard the dimension if a trainer manages to catch them.

Nobody knows how long the legendary Pokemon has lived or how many more years it will live for, but it is basically shown as a God-like immortal being.

In the anime, the Legendary Pokemon can be seen destroying the Red Chain and calming both Dialga and Palkia. Bringing back destroyed things or beings, eradicating things in thin air, changing the rules of nature, stopping time and doing much more are just a small fraction of its power.

It can also change its type anytime and anywhere it wants by using the Z-Crystals or Plates. To control the outer dimensions, it can create a piece of itself for monitoring and management.

Shown as the creator and protector of the planet, Arceus is said to have stopped catastrophic meteors and several other calamities to protect the planet in ancient times. It is also referred to as a kind and compassionate being capable of treating everything with unbiased kindness.

Even in modern times, it is omnipresent, constantly monitoring the world. This peace-loving Pokemon wants humans and Pokemon to co-exist and work together in times of crisis. But instead of interfering by itself, it provides hints and opportunities for a solution to the crisis.

It can also grant powers to Pokemon as blessings as explained in Pokemon Legends. The ones who get these powers can pass it down through the family line and are named Noble Pokemon and Ride Pokemon.

The former are worshipped by the Hisui residents. Creating items like the Arc Phone for humans to use is just another easy trick it can do. However, it doesn’t like the taste of betrayal, and gets into a rampage upon being deceived by friends or trustworthy entities.

To recharge its powerful pool of abilities, it feeds off the elemental plates’ energy as shown in the Jewel of Life. In the Eternal Battle Reverie, Arceus is seen to have appeared in people’s dreams and created several Pokemon to set as challenges.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it is seen conversing with human beings, and also heard stating that Arceus is just a name they made for it. The very first civilization of the ancient Hisui region worshipped it as The Almighty Sinnoh and The Great Sinnoh by the Celestica.

It was also known by another title, The Might of Sinnoh. Worshipped by The Diamond Clan and The Pearl Clan, Arceus' physical form that the player can obtain is only a small portion of its incomprehensible true form.

As shown in Pokemon Legends: Arceus' boss battle, it is the only one that is capable of executing the Judgment move, and can easily perform The Creation Trio’s signature moves and their charged versions.

