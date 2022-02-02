Seeking the Remaining Plates quest guide - Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The “Seeking the Remaining Plates” quest in Pokemon Legends: Arceus rears its head near the end of the game. By completing this mission, trainers will finally understand the secret behind the mysterious plates.

These plates are all related to Arceus and correspond with each Pokemon spawn. For example, the Pixie Plate is linked to Fairy-type, while the Draco Plate is linked to Dragon-type. Finding all the plates is integral to the story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, with the last mission being “Seeking the Remaining Plates.”

Guide to completing “Seeking the Remaining Plates” in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are several prerequisites for those stuck even getting to the quest before the mission is available to you. To unlock “Seeking the Remaining Plates,” trainers have first to complete these missions:

The Plate of the Lakes

The Plate of Firespit Island

The Plate of Moonview Arena

The Plate of Snowpoint Temple

The Plate of Prelude Beach

Most of these missions task the player to capture various Legendary Pokemon for the Pokedex, all level 70. So, bring a solid team. The Plate of the Lakes is earned after capturing the legendary tripe Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie. The Plate of the Firespit Island is found after capturing Heatran.

Finding and capturing Cresselia rewards the Dread Plate in The Plate of the Moonview Arena. The Blank Plate is earned during the Plate of the Snowpoint Temple after capturing Regigigas. The Plate of Prelude Beach is a simple Pokemon battle.

When those five missions are finished, find Cogita. She’ll give you a few small but tedious tasks. The first is collecting three logs of wood. Trainers can find wood logs under trees in Obsidian Fieldlands, Deertrack Path, Deertrack Heights, Heartwood, Sandgem Flats, or Nature’s Pantry. Cogita will hand over the Pixie Plate for your hard work.

Your next stop is the Celestica Ruins, but make sure you have a good, strong party. Volo will be waiting for you there and ready to battle. And don’t forget to save your game. Volo’s team consists of:

Spiritomb

Togekiss

Lucario

Hisuian Arcanine

Garchomp

Roserate

With Volo defeated, Giratina appears. Unfortunately, there won’t be any opportunity to heal, which is why it’s doubly important to save before facing off against Volo.

Defeat Giratina—you’ll have the option to capture Giratina in Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the following quest. Once defeated, Seeking the Remaining Plates will be completed.

