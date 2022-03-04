How to beat new Superboss Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus just added a slew of new post-game content in the new Daybreak patch. Along with new story events, players can now challenge the new Eternal Battle Reverie, which serves as this game's equivalent of the Battle Tower in Pokemon BDSP or the Battle Tree in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Upon winning fifty battles in a row, users will be given a choice to challenge Arceus to a fight under the challenge name of "The Might of Sinnoh." Unlike the way they battled Arceus previously, this one does not require the use of balms and perfectly-timed dodges, as it's a one-on-one battle with Arceus itself.

With this serving as the true Final Boss battle of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the difficulty has noticeably increased. Arceus can change its type at will and almost always changes itself so that its Judgment attack is super-effective against the Pokemon trainers send out.

Tips and tricks to take down Arceus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Arceus serves as the true Final Boss battle in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus will be at level 100 for this fight. Having a Pokemon at the max level will make this battle marginally easier and help keep Arceus from attacking twice without using an Agile Style attack. Leveling up Pokemon is incredibly easy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, thanks to the merchant who sells XP candies.

Arceus can use the move Calm Mind. This move boosts Arceus' Special Attack and Special Defense stats by one stage with each use. To counter this, players can use status moves like Spore or Thunder Wave to inflict status effects on Arceus to prevent it from attacking and wait for its stats to return to normal.

Arceus has access to the Legend Plate for this fight, which means that it will always be able to hit your Pokemon with a super-effective attack. The best way to play around this is to switch out Pokemon regularly. This is also a great way to pass turns while waiting for Arceus' stat boosts to dissipate.

Acquiring and using an Arceus of the player's own is a valuable asset for taking on this fight. After completing the Pokedex, users can face off against Arceus as they fight against other frenzied Noble Pokemon. Afterward, the player will be given the Legend Plate and an Arceus of their own.

Using their own Arceus is a direct counter to the Superboss Arceus fight. This is because it gives gamers access to the mechanic that made this fight so difficult: the Legend Plate.

The Legend Plate is what allows Arceus to change its type to whatever the target is weak against.

There are many different strategies players can use to take on the new Superboss Arceus fight in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Though, none seem to be more effective than using an Arceus of their own. Thanks to the Legend Plate being gifted upon receiving Arceus, this fight can be relatively trivial for skilled players.

