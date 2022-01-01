How will battles work in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legend: Arceus is set to be released on January 28, 2022. This new game will do away with some of the series staple mechanics and will create a new experience.

With an emphasis on exploration, this game looks like it will resemble 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' more closely than it will with 'Pokemon Sword and Shield.' The game will feature battles with wild Pokemon, but with different mechanics that can allow for crazy strategies.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus puts a stronger emphasis on singleplayer dynamic, with multiplayer mode being fairly limited

Pokemon Legends: Arceus promises to bring the first open-world experience to players that the franchise has ever seen. As such, instead of going on to a different battle screen, trainers will be able to fight opposing Pokemon right there in the overworld.

This was somewhat shown in the first trailer, where a trainer spotted a Hisuian Growlithe on a cliff overlooking the ocean. The trainer then jumped into battle with a Vulpix, but the two Pokemon are shown fighting atop that same cliff.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will also feature a stat-based combat system where, instead of each Pokemon using one move per turn, some faster ones will be able to attack twice in one turn.

Trainers will also be able to give their Pokemon healing items right after they attack, instead of having to wait for the end of the turn.

Agile Style is one of two battle modes a Pokemon can enter in this game (Image via Game Freak)

It also looks like Pokemon will be able to switch between two styles in game: Agile style and Strong style. Agile style looks like it will let Pokemon attack multiple times in one turn, whereas Strong style will let them use one concentrated, powerful attack.

This mechanic is very similar to the two styles of Urshifu, the Pokemon introduced in the 'Isle of Armor' DLC for 'Pokemon Sword and Shield. There are two forms of Urshifu: Rapid strike, which has a multi-hit move, and Single Strike, whose signature move can only hit once. As of the moment, it looks like these styles could be a preview for the mechanics that will be present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Inter-player trading might be the only form of multiplayer in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Early reports show another huge departure from the typical series mechanics. Apparently, there will be no online PvP battling system in the game. In fact, the only online multiplayer that appears to be in the game is trading with other players.

This might be disheartening to fans who were hoping to battle with the likes of Hisuian Zoroark, Basculegion, and the other new Pokemon that are expected to show up in the game.

