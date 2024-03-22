5 Pokemon designs if they were true to their real-life regions

Pokemon, the franchise beloved by millions around the globe, has always drawn inspiration from a plethora of sources, including real-world animals, myths, and even geographical locations. However, the in-game representations sometimes take creative liberties that leave room for reimagination.

What if these Pokemon designs were more closely aligned with their real-world counterparts or inspirations? Let's explore how five creatures could be redesigned to reflect the essence of their real-life regions or inspirations more accurately.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pokemon designs reimagined to their real-life inspirations

1) Copperajah (Inspired by India)

Copperajah in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally introduced in the Galar region, Copperajah's design, based on Indian elephants, leaves room for a more culturally enriched representation. Envision a Copperajah that moves away from its somewhat blocky appearance to embody a more realistic, bulkier form akin to the majestic Indian elephants.

Adorning Copperajah with traditional Indian armor, reminiscent of the battle gear elephants wore during historical wars in India, would not only pay homage to its inspiration but also add an impressive aesthetic.

This armor could feature intricate designs and embellishments, making Copperajah's appearance more regal and imposing.

2) Lucario (Inspired by Egypt)

Lucario in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario, with its aura-sensing abilities and a fighting spirit, could take a dazzling turn towards ancient Egypt. Instead of its recognizable blue and black palette, a golden-hued Lucario wearing an Egyptian headdress would be a sight to behold.

This headdress, symbolic of those worn by pharaohs, would signify Lucario's status as a formidable and respected fighter. Moreover, replacing its signature move, Bone Rush, with a Mace-Ax, a weapon with historical significance in ancient Egyptian warfare, would solidify its connection to the region while offering a unique twist on its battling style.

3) Tinkaton (Inspired by France)

Tinkaton's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally drawing inspiration from France, Tinkaton is a compact dynamo known for wielding a massive hammer. It could be reimagined to honor France's rich history in artillery innovation.

Imagine Tinkaton wielding a cannon instead, a nod to the French's innovative contributions to cannon design and manufacture. This adjustment would shift Tinkaton's focus from physical to special attacks, allowing it to bombard opponents with a barrage of cannonball-inspired moves. This change would not only enrich Tinkaton's backstory in Pokemon but also diversify its battling capabilities.

4) Kangaskhan (Inspired by Australia)

Kangaskhan in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The formidable Kangaskhan, reminiscent of a kangaroo, could further embrace its Australian roots with a design that emphasizes agility and combat prowess. By developing stronger, more pronounced legs and a sleeker body, Kangaskhan's new design would highlight its ability to deliver powerful kicks.

Transitioning to a fighting type, this redesign would introduce a repertoire of kicking moves, enhancing its speed and offensive capabilities. This makeover would capture the essence of Australia's wildlife while offering a fresh take on Kangaskhan's battle strategy.

5) Clefable (Inspired by the Moon)

Clefable's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via TPC)

Clefable, with its Fairy-like qualities and lunar connections, presents an opportunity for a celestial redesign. Picture a Clefable with a body divided into dual colors by a crescent moon, symbolizing its mystical and otherworldly nature, maybe even shoot out moves from the astral pattern.

This design would not only reinforce Clefable's ties to the moon but also provide a visually striking appearance that sets it apart from other Fairy-type Pokemon. This artistic choice would deepen the lore surrounding Clefable, inviting trainers to ponder its cosmic origins.

Reimagining Pokemon designs to more closely align with their real-world inspirations or regions can inject a fresh perspective into the beloved franchise. These redesigned creatures pay homage to their roots while offering new and exciting visual and battling experiences for trainers around the world.

Whether it's through historical armor, cultural weapons, or geographical traits, these concepts invite fans to envision Pocket Monsters in a new light, blending the familiar with the innovative.