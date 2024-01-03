Tinkatink, Tinkatuff and Tinkaton: Exploring Hammer Pokemon origin, influences, lore, and more

In the world of Pokemon, there are many creatures with different backgrounds and influences from the real world. Gen 9 introduced an array of unique creatures, including the special evolution line, Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton, that stand out significantly among other critters. These unique Steel/Fairy Pokemon carry hammers and have a mix of influences. They seem to be the manifestation of the fun idea of a big hammer wielded by a little girl trope often showcased in media.

But these critters also have connections to old stories from Spain and a history tied to work and factories in the past of the US and Spain. They even seem to come from different times and places, which isn't usually talked about in Pokemon stories.

Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton origin, influences, lore, and more in Pokemon

Tinkaton in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although reminiscent of characters like Poppy from League of Legends, Tinkatuff and Tinkaton are part of a widespread trope featuring cute girls wielding colossal hammers. This trend spans across various media, from Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog to Platinum the Trinity in Blazblue. However, GameFreak may not have specifically drawn inspiration from these characters, as this trope extends to other figures as well, including Isuki from Sengoku Basara and Vita from Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha.

Besides the hammer-wielding theme, these Pokemon also share an affinity for chaos and cartoonish violence with an underlying innocence. While hammers are the primary focus, other characters like Dokuro-chan use spiked baseball bats, fitting into this same chaotic yet innocent mold.

Pairing their vibrant color schemes with extravagant violence, these Pokemon embody chaos - affirmed by their daring behavior mentioned in the Pokedex and ambushing Bisharps and Corviknight for metal.

A deeper Exploration into Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton

Tinkatuff in the main series games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The trio of Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton share a common theme with their 'tink' names, resembling the sound of a hammer striking metal. Their Japanese names reflect this as well, signifying their role as little blacksmiths. Additionally, these Pokemon possess a penchant for tinkering, reminiscent of characters like Tinkerbell, embodying the trope of young, skilled individuals excelling in technical prowess despite their appearance.

Beyond being labeled as media tropes, these critters belong to the Fairy/Steel type, embodying the essence of fae creatures. Tinkatink even draws parallels to the Gorons, fae creatures from the Iberian Peninsula that align surprisingly well with these Pokemon, indicating a broader connection beyond mere inspiration.

The idea of tinkering fae beings isn't new - gnomes, dwarves, and even orcs and goblins have been depicted as skilled metalworkers with a love for machinery and giant hammers, echoing the traits seen in these Pokemon.

Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton's folklore roots

Tinkaton using Gigaton Hammer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This line of Pokemon also draws inspiration from the Iberian, Ibero-American, and Latin American mythical creatures known as Duende. These mischief-makers sneak into homes, rearrange things, and swipe small items - reminiscent of Tinkaton's tendency to steal metal and disrupt Steel-types. Their behavior, such as tossing objects at passersby, echoes similarities with Tinkaton's interactions, particularly with Corviknight.

Zooming in on a specific type within this folklore, the Mouros, found in Portuguese, Galician, and Asturian legends, resemble these Duende-like creatures. Spending most of their time underground, they craft treasures from mined or stolen gold and silver. The female Mouros, known as Enchanted Moura, parallel Tinkaton's all-female identity and exceptional strength. These powerful ladies manage security, construction, and the creation of structures and are even credited with building ancient monuments across Iberia.

Tinkaton's formidable signature move Gigaton Hammer, aligns with this strength, requiring considerable arm power. Additionally, the length of Tinkaton's hair, trailing on the ground, mirrors the aesthetic of the Moura's beautiful tresses.

Tinkaton, Gremlins, and the Industrial Folklore Revolution

Tinkaton napping shown in the games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These creatures share striking similarities with Gremlins, a more recent addition to folklore originating from the Industrial Revolution. Gremlins were blamed for industrial mishaps and were known for disrupting machinery by swiping gears and scavenging metal parts, all of which reminds one of Tinkaton's behavior. Their prominence increased significantly, featuring on WWI safety posters and intriguingly captivating the aviation industry. This parallels the plight of Corviknight, which was once Galar's aerial taxi but is now endangered due to these creatures’ attacks.

The gremlins' disruptive nature echoes in Paldea, where they've detrimentally affected the aviation industry, similar to their alleged impact on real-world aviation history. This has led to a shift away from Corviknight-based aerial services in Paldea, a move toward less desirable alternatives like the Squackabillies, much to the dissatisfaction of the local populace.

American links to the Tinkaton's evolution family

Pinkerton Logo (Image via The Wikipedia)

In a series of diverse associations, Tinkaton's rosy appearance draws a curious parallel to the Pinkertons, infamous American union-busters of the Industrial Revolution era. Founded in the United States by a Scotsman, the Pinkertons were also engaged by Spain during a similar timeframe. Renowned for employing the first female detective, Kate Warne, they often recruited women and minorities to facilitate their efforts in breaking strikes and unions.

Union-busting, a practice adopted by factory owners during worker strikes, involved various aggressive tactics, from replacing all striking workers to employing violence and intimidation, including murder, against labor activists. The Pinkertons utilized spies within factory ranks, manipulated machine failures to blame potential union founders, and ruthlessly disrupted union formations, akin to a strategic hammer blow on workers' aspirations and rights.

While not the sole agency responsible, the Pinkertons gained notoriety for their violent methods, becoming the face of union-busting referenced in the media. Their ties to Spain, particularly their involvement in suppressing the Cuban revolution on behalf of Spain's government, echo Spain's historical stance on labor repression and anti-union violence.

This background aligns intriguingly with Tinkaton's potential inspirations for its creation, but whether these connections hold merit within the Pokemon's narrative remains a debated tangent.