10 best Fairy-type Pokemon, ranked

The Fairy-type, introduced in Pokemon's sixth generation, brought a fresh and magical twist to the series, enchanting fans with its charm and strategic depth. Initially, this type was introduced to counterbalance Dragon, Fighting, and Dark types, introducing weaknesses solely to Poison and Steel types.

Before the advent of Generation VI, Dark/Ghost-type creatures such as Sableye and Spiritomb had no weaknesses. Thus, the Fairy-type was introduced to balance them out.

Among this type, certain pocket monsters stand out not only for their captivating designs but also for their formidable prowess in battle. Here, we rank the 10 best Fairy-type Pokemon, taking into account their unique attributes, battle capabilities, and the impact they've had within the community.

Scream Tail, Enamorus, and eight other top Fairy-type Pokemon, ranked

10) Scream Tail

Scream Tail's Pokedex entry (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 115

- 115 Attack - 65

- 65 Defence - 99

- 99 Special Attack - 65

- 65 Special Defence - 115

- 115 Speed - 111

- 111 Total - 570

Kicking off our list is Scream Tail, a Gen IX Paradox from Scarlet with a Psychic/Fairy typing. Known for its high speed and bulk stats, Scream Tail draws intrigue for its resemblance to a Jigglypuff from a billion years ago.

This unique blend of traits makes it a fascinating addition to any team, offering both offensive and defensive capabilities.

9) Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane's Pokedex entry (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 55

- 55 Attack - 55

- 55 Defence - 55

- 55 Special Attack - 135

- 135 Special Defence - 135

- 135 Speed - 135

- 135 Total - 570

Flutter Mane, another Paradox from Gen IX Scarlet, boasts a Ghost/Fairy typing. Its high Special Attack, Speed, and Special Defense stats make it a formidable, speedy, special attacker with significant special bulk. Resembling a ghostly pterosaur, Flutter Mane's ethereal beauty belies its deadly battle potential.

8) Enamorus

Enamorus - Incarnate and Therian Forme (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown for Incarnate Forme:

HP - 74

- 74 Attack - 115

- 115 Defence - 70

- 70 Special Attack - 135

- 135 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 106

- 106 Total - 580

Base stat breakdown for Therian Forme:

HP - 74

- 74 Attack - 115

- 115 Defence - 110

- 110 Special Attack - 135

- 135 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 46

- 46 Total - 580

Introduced in Gen VIII's Legends: Arceus, Enamorus is a Fairy/Flying-type with well-rounded stats. Its Incarnate Form emphasizes speed, while the Therian Forme offers increased bulk.

Enamorus is celebrated for its ability to bring an end to bitter winters, symbolizing the arrival of fresh life. Its mythological significance and versatile abilities place it firmly among the top Fairy-types.

7) Mega Altaria

Mega Altaria in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 75

- 75 Attack - 110

- 110 Defence - 110

- 110 Special Attack - 110

- 110 Special Defence - 105

- 105 Speed - 85

- 85 Total - 590

Mega Altaria, evolving from Altaria during battle in Gen VI, transforms into a Dragon/Fairy-type. It shines with high offensive and defensive stats, and its signature ability, Pixilate, adds a unique strategic layer by converting Normal-type moves to Fairy-type. This Pokemon embodies grace and power, capable of sweeping through adversaries with ease.

6) Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant's Pokedex entry (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 74

- 74 Attack - 130

- 130 Defence - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 120

- 120 Special Defence - 60

- 60 Speed - 116

- 116 Total - 590

Iron Valiant, a Gen IX Paradox Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet, stands out with its Fairy/Fighting typing. This creature boasts high offense and speed, distinguishing itself as a strong mixed attacker. Its backstory as a failed invention adds depth to its character, making it a memorable and powerful contender.

5) Magearna

Magearna in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 95

- 95 Defence - 115

- 115 Special Attack - 130

- 130 Special Defence - 115

- 115 Speed - 65

- 65 Total - 600

Magearna, a Gen VII Steel/Fairy-type, is notable for its well-rounded stats, with a focus on Special Attack and Bulk. As an artificial being created over 500 years ago, Magearna possesses the unique ability to understand human speech. Its versatility in battle, stats, and rich backstory earn it a spot among the best.

4) Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 68

- 68 Attack - 85

- 85 Defence - 65

- 65 Special Attack - 165

- 165 Special Defence - 135

- 135 Speed - 100

- 100 Total - 618

With its introduction in Gen VI, Mega Gardevoir's transformation grants it a Fairy/Psychic typing. It becomes a quintessential glass cannon with tremendous Special Attack capabilities. Its ability to foresee the future and protect its trainer adds a noble dimension to its impressive battle prowess.

3) Xerneas

Xerneas in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 126

- 126 Attack - 131

- 131 Defence - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 131

- 131 Special Defence - 98

- 98 Speed - 99

- 99 Total - 680

Xerneas, a pure Fairy-type introduced in Gen VI, is legendary for its high offense and HP stats. Its signature move, Geomancy, can turn the tide of battle, making Xerneas a formidable sweeper capable of taking down entire teams. The lore surrounding its ability to share eternal life adds to its majestic status.

2) Mega Diancie

Mega Diancie in the ORAS Trailer (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 160

- 160 Defence - 110

- 110 Special Attack - 160

- 160 Special Defence - 110

- 110 Speed - 110

- 110 Total - 700

Mega Diancie, a Rock/Fairy-type through Mega Evolution in Gen VII, dazzles with high Special Attack and Attack stats. Its signature move, Diamond Storm, not only deals significant damage but also has a chance to boost its Defense, making Mega Diancie a resilient and powerful combatant. Its transformation from Carbink is as intriguing as it is beautiful.

1) Zacian - Crowned Sword

Zacian - Crowned Sword in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stat breakdown:

HP - 92

- 92 Attack - 150

- 150 Defence - 115

- 115 Special Attack - 80

- 80 Special Defence - 115

- 115 Speed - 148

- 148 Total - 700

At the pinnacle stands Zacian in its Crowned Sword form, a Fairy/Steel-type from Gen VIII. With unmatched Attack and Speed stats, along with its signature ability, Intrepid Sword, this Pokemon exemplifies the apex of Fairy-type power.

Known as the Fairy King's Sword, Zacian can fall on even the mightiest foes with a single strike, earning its place as the number one Fairy-type Pokemon.

Since their introduction in Gen 6, Fairy-types have enchanted fans worldwide, not only for the balance they brought to the competitive scene but also for their array of diverse abilities and mesmerizing lore. Through their mythological importance, prowess in battle, or stunning aesthetics, each has rightfully claimed its spot in the Pokemon pantheon.

