5 Pokemon Fusion combinations Game Freak could try in the future

In the world of Pokemon, fusion has always been an interesting topic. What if two powerful creatures could combine their strengths? While Game Freak has given us a taste of this — for example, Kyurem's fusions in Pokemon Black and White 2 — there are still a lot of exciting combinations that would be a delight to see. Here are five Pokemon fusion combinations Game Freak could include in future games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Fusion combinations that Pokemon could incorporate in the future

1) Kyogre and Groudon

Groudon and Kyogre as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Kyogre represents the sea, while Groudon is symbolic of the land. Their fusion would be something huge in the franchise's world, harnessing the forces of water and earth. Imagine a Pokemon that can control both torrential rain and scorching sunlight.

Such a fusion could balance the abilities of Primordial Sea and Desolate Land, creating a completely new dynamic weather effect affecting all battles.

This fusion would be strong not only in terms of its stats but also strategy, adding new depth to the gameplay of trainers.

2) Latias and Latios

The Eon duo as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Latias and Latios already depict a great sibling bond, and a fusion of these two could give way to a Pokemon that embodies the best of both. Such a fusion of the Eon duo would incorporate both psychic and dragon abilities into one versatile and potent being.

Moreover, this new creature could have some special ability that boosts its speed and special attack even further, hence making it formidable in battles.

Additionally, it can symbolize harmony and protection, reflecting unity and the strength that close relationships would like to share.

3) Lugia and Ho-Oh

The Tower duo as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Lugia and Ho-Oh, the legendary birds of the seas and the skies, already stand as iconic figures in Pokemon lore. A fusion of these two would be nothing short of legendary.

Combining Lugia’s control over the sea with Ho-Oh’s dominion over the skies would create an entity of unparalleled majesty and power. Such a fusion would have the capability to use both signature attacks in battle, Sacred Fire and Aeroblast, expanding the array of moves available and strategies to a player.

Its design could capture elements of both creatures as a personification of the balance and duality in nature.

4) Xerneas and Yveltal

Xerneas and Yveltal as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Xerneas and Yveltal symbolize life and destruction. Hence, their fusion embodies the cycle of existence. This duality would be expressed through a Pokemon that creates a balance between healing and destructive powers, possessing moves that can heal and deal massive damage.

It can shift between boosting fairy-type moves and dark-type moves, introducing an interesting twist in the battle, and forcing trainers to adjust their strategy.

The design could, therefore, reflect this kind of balance with elegance and fear, indicating the fine margins between life and death.

5) Mew and Mewtwo

Mew and Mewtwo as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mew and Mewtwo are entangled in history, with Mewtwo being a clone of the ancient Mew. A fusion of the two would bring the original and the clone into a single, supremely powerful entity, possibly named Mewthree.

This entity would borrow the genetic flexibility of Mew and the raw power and stats of Mewtwo, creating a creature with all move-learning capabilities and psychic powers unrivaled. Its ability might raise its stats when facing Legendary Pokemon, making it a strong partner in battles against the strongest foes.

Such a fusion would not only be a nod to the world's history but also a symbol of unity and the blending of past and present.

The idea of Pokemon fusions, of course, opens the stage to several creative and innovative aspects of gameplay.

By fusing the strengths and lore of these iconic creatures, Game Freak can create new battle dynamics and build on a deepened story. Such potential fusions would surely surprise veteran fans and attract new players.