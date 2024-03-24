5 strongest fusions in Pokemon Infinite Fusion

In the realm of Pokemon Infinite Fusion, the possibilities are as vast as the universe. Here, trainers are given the unique ability to combine two Pokemon into one, creating a powerful entity that inherits traits from both parents.

Among the multitude of combinations, certain fusions stand out for their overwhelming strength and strategic advantage in battle. Here are the five strongest Pokemon fusions that have trainers everywhere buzzing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Infinite Fusion: 5 strongest creatures in the fan game

1) Dragonite and Metagross (Dragon/Psychic)

Fusion of Dragonite and Metagross (image via jolanou#1098/ TPC)

Stat Breakdown -

HP - 87

- 87 Attack - 134

- 134 Defense - 118

- 118 Special Attack - 98

- 98 Special Defense - 96

- 96 Speed - 73

- 73 Total - 606

The fusion of Dragonite and Metagross creates a Pokemon that is nothing short of a battlefield colossus. Combining Dragonite's formidable Attack and Speed with Metagross's impressive defensive capabilities and Psychic prowess, this fusion emerges as a versatile juggernaut.

This creature's dual typing of Dragon and Steel provides a significant array of resistances, while its potential moveset can cater to a wide range of strategies, making it a top-tier choice for any trainer.

2) Alakazam and Gengar (Psychic/Ghost)

Fusion of Alakazam and Gengar (image via mammuth_89/ TPC)

Stat Breakdown -

HP - 56

- 56 Attack - 60

- 60 Defense - 55

- 55 Special Attack - 133

- 133 Special Defense - 81

- 81 Speed - 113

- 113 Total - 498

When the eerie forces of Gengar merge with the psychic might of Alakazam, the result is a Psychic/Ghost-type fusion with astounding Special Attack and Speed. This combination allows it to outrun and devastate opponents before they have a chance to react.

With access to both Pokemon's extensive movepools, this fusion can exploit weaknesses across the board, making it a formidable opponent in any matchup.

3) Tyranitar and Salamence (Rock/Flying)

Fusion of Tyranitar and Salamence (image via toad900/ TPC)

Stat Breakdown -

HP - 98

- 98 Attack - 134

- 134 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 100

- 100 Special Defense - 93

- 93 Speed - 87

- 87 Total - 602

By fusing the indomitable Tyranitar with the ferocious Salamence, trainers can create a powerhouse that embodies the essence of raw strength and aerial agility. This fusion benefits from both Tyranitar's resilience and Salamence's speed and versatility, yielding a Pokemon with a wide-ranging moveset capable of dealing catastrophic damage.

Moreover, its unique combination of types allows it to withstand and retaliate against a variety of threats, securing its place among the elite.

4) Heracross and Scizor (Bug/Steel)

Fusion of Heracross and Scizor (image via silverperseus/ TPC)

Stat Breakdown -

HP - 76

- 76 Attack - 128

- 128 Defense - 91

- 91 Special Attack - 45

- 45 Special Defense - 90

- 90 Speed - 71

- 71 Total - 501

The combination of Scizor and Heracross gives birth to a fusion with one of the highest Attack stats imaginable, backed by a formidable Bug/Steel typing. Scizor's Steel type significantly cushions the Bug type's usual vulnerabilities, while Heracross's raw power turns this Pokemon into a relentless force.

Capable of executing a barrage of high-damage moves, this fusion excels at quickly dismantling foes before they can mount a defense.

5) Snorlax and Lapras (Normal/Ice)

Fusion of Snorlax and Lapras (image via cariykon/ TPC)

Stat Breakdown -

HP - 150

- 150 Attack - 93

- 93 Defense - 75

- 75 Special Attack - 71

- 71 Special Defense - 105

- 105 Speed - 50

- 50 Total - 544

Merging the serene strength of Lapras with the immovable force of Snorlax results in a fusion that boasts incredible HP and a balanced mix of defensive and offensive capabilities.

This fusion can endure an onslaught of attacks while retaliating with powerful moves, making it a monumental task for any opponent to secure a knockout. Its versatility in battle positions it as a steadfast guardian of any team.

Pokemon Infinite Fusion opens up a world of strategic depth and creativity, allowing trainers to explore combinations that can lead to the creation of truly extraordinary Pokemon.

As trainers continue to experiment and discover new fusions, the landscape of Infinite Fusion will undoubtedly evolve. But these five combinations will remain as benchmarks of strength and versatility.