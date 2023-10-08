10 most iconic and powerful Pokemon moves, ranked

A few important things to remember when choosing the best move for a Pokemon battle are type matchups, strategy, and critter. These are quintessential to get a good result from particular moves. The primary goal of using any attack is to lower the opponent's Pocket Monsters' Health Point (HP) to take them down. Attacks with high Base Power and higher Accuracy tend to benefit the user.

So, those who wish to do more damage with their creatures should know at least two powerful attacks. There are multiple moves that the 18 different Pokemon types can learn. While some dish out monstrous damage, others trigger effects or Special Conditions.

That said, this list ranks the 10 most renowned and potent moves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the 10 most iconic and strongest Pokemon moves

10) Substitute

Absol can learn the Substitute move (Image via TPC/Serebii)

There are multiple options to choose from when trainers want to teach Pokemon a particular move. Since nearly every Pocket Monster can learn Substitute by leveling up, using TMs/TRs, or visiting a Move Tutor, it is more accessible to trainers.

Thanks to its versatile usage, a Pokemon benefitting from this move can have offensive and defensive power. The main reason it is a popular choice is because it aids utility playstyle.

With Substitute, a Normal-type move, a Pokemon can generate a dummy version of itself - the clone is used for taking hits. Creating a dummy costs 25% of its HP, and it withstands moves that would go directly to the user.

Any damage dished out by a move only impacts the copy, not the original version. So, the downside of this attack is that it takes away monsters' HP but offers interesting combos and plays.

9) U-turn

Decidueye can learn U-Turn (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Many Pokemon can learn U-Turn by leveling up or using a TM/TR. It is one of the most worthwhile options for trainers who prefer hard-hitting glass cannons. As every Pocket Monster has its way of dealing with attacks, this move provides an emergency escape for trainers if the battle has unfavorable matchups.

In Pokemon, U-Turn is a Physical Bug-type attack that gives players some advantage thanks to its versatility. With its 70 Power and 100% Accuracy, anytime this move is used on an opponent, it deals significant damage and helps switch out to another monster from one's party.

The effect of this move gives players an edge when swapping Pokemon in the midst of a challenge. Since battle outcomes are unpredictable, using attacks that let trainers retreat their partners from grave danger would be better.

8) Foul Play

Zoroark can learn Foul Play (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Some of the Dark-type Pokemon that can naturally learn Foul play are Zoroark, Houndoom, and Honchkrow. With only a few exceptions, monsters that are not Dark-type can also learn this move by leveling up. Since it is helpful to counter specific enemies, trainers can teach capable candidates this attack through a TM or Move Tutor.

Pokemon Black and White introduced Foul Play, making it one of the reliable Dark-type moves in the franchise. It has 95 Base Power, 100% Accuracy, and a distinct effect that uses the opponent's Attack statistic to cause damage.

Though this is a decisive move, it has its drawbacks. Yet, it's a safe choice for multiple battle scenarios.

7) Geomancy

Xerneas can learn Geomancy (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Trainers who activate Geomancy on the battlefield will raise the player's Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed by two stages. Pokemon like Xerneas' power is increased by two stages at the end of two turns when activating this move. Those who provide a Power Herb to their Xerneas will change a two-turn move into a one-turn.

This way of using Geomancy makes quick work of the opponent and can become more powerful than before.

Like the Dragon Ascent move, Geomancy is exclusive to only one Legendary Pokemon, Xerneas. This is a threatening attack that most players would try to prevent from being activated.

6) Scald

Manaphy can learn Scald (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Nearly every Water-type creature has access to Scald. It is one of the prime choices for those who like using Water-types. Introduced in Pokemon Black and White, this is not a type-exclusive move, as few other Fire-type Pocket Monsters can learn it. Players can gain a battle advantage against frequently used Rock or Ground-types by using it.

Scald is a worthwhile Special Water-type move that boasts 80 Base Power and 100% Accuracy. It also sports a 30% chance of dealing a burn (status effect) on the target.

Considering all these effects, players can do much more, like inflicting damage with high accuracy and ensuring repetitive injury each turn a target suffers the burn effect.

5) Earthquake

Gallade can learn Earthquake (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Trainers can naturally teach multiple Pokemon to learn Earthquake by leveling up. Some monsters that can learn this move by doing so are Golurk, Mudsdale, and Mamoswine. Many critters can learn this attack using a TM, such as Charizard, Gallade, or Salamence.

Earthquake is recognized as a popular choice within the community for inflicting Physical Ground-type damage. However, it is not robust against the Flying-type or creatures that know the 'Levitate' ability. It has cemented itself in the franchise because of its 100 Base Power and 100% Accuracy.

Players from the first generation to the latest recognize this move as an effective attack because its effect affects the facing opponent and the overall Pokemon on the battlefield.

4) Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza can learn Dragon Ascent (Image via TPC/Serebii)

The only Pocket Monster that can learn Dragon Ascent is Rayquaza. When it learned this move in Generation Sixth and Seventh, it also unlocked its potential to Mega evolve. With this new known power, the monster became one of the most vital entities in the Generation Sixth and Seventh mainline titles. Still, it remains an iconic yet robust attack for the Dragon and Flying-type Rayquaza.

Rayquaza boasts incredible battle capacities and does much damage with the move Dragon Ascent, which is worthwhile because of its 120 Base Power and 100% Accuracy.

Of all potent Flying-type moves, Dragon Ascent is a remarkable attack, capable of dishing out significant damage. However, it lowers the player's defense.

3) Outrage

Garchomp knows Outrage (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Outrage is a robust Physical Dragon-type move with a Base Power of 130 and 100% Accuracy. It exhibits significant damage output, and as with a Ghost-type move, only Steel and Fairy-type monsters can withstand this attack.

However, there are two significant drawbacks of this move. The first does not allow players to choose any other attacks for the next 2/3 turns, while the second makes them Confused after the effect of the Outrage ends. Pokemon like Salamence, Garchomp, and Haxorus can learn this move by leveling up, using TMs/TRs, breeding, and tutoring.

Although there are negative aspects of using Outrage, it is not too bad of a move. In situations where the player wants to use Outrage's next turn anyway, it saves their time in choosing the next move while offering chances to look for opportunities to stay superior in the battle.

Moreover, players can remove the Confusion status condition by feeding a Lum Berry or swapping a monster affected by the status.

2) Explosion

Turtonator can learn Explosion (Image via TPC/Serebii)

By using the Normal-type Explosion, players can deal massive Physical damage. The franchise introduced this attack in the first generation, and it remains a top choice because of its outstanding 250 Base Power and 100% Accuracy.

While monsters such as Golem, Claydol, and Turtonator can naturally learn Explosion, the other method to learn this move is by using a TM.

The main drawback of this move is that it kills the user in the process of producing such massive power. While the user faints after this attack, it ensures it does heavy damage to opponents nearby.

1) Hydro Cannon

Blastoise can learn Hydro Cannon (Image via TPC/Serebii)

Hydro Cannon is a Water-type move that was introduced in the third generation. Mostly, the fully evolved Water-type creatures are capable of learning this move. The Pokemon community considers Hydro Cannon the most iconic attack, thanks to its visual appeal and damage output. A user deals high damage with this move as it has a Base Power of 150 and 90% Accuracy.

The thing that sets Hydro Cannon apart from other Pokemon moves is that the user needs to level up or evolve to learn it. Trainers would need a Move Tutor to teach a Pocket Monster this move.