5 Pokemon GO highlights in August 2023

With just a couple more days left in the month of August, many trainers are already looking forward to what Pokemon GO could bring in the near future. However, it can be somewhat nostalgic to look back on some of the events Niantic held for the community, with August arguably being one of the biggest months for the mobile game.

Some of the year's most highly anticipated events took place this month, so there are a lot of details to go over. Here are the five shining moments that came to Pokemon GO in the month of August 2023.

5 best moments from Pokemon GO in August 2023

1) Primal Raid Hours

Primal Groudon as seen in the trailer for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Just days before the GO Fest event, Niantic gave players the chance to get their hands on two of the most powerful creatures in the game: Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. These Pokemon can only be found through these exclusive Primal Raids, which were made available during the later GO Fest.

On August 23, players had an increased chance of finding Primal Groudon, and on August 24, they had a higher chance of seeing Primal Kyogre in these raids. To make matters even better, players could find both of these creatures in their shiny variants if they were lucky enough to encounter one. The shiny status would also stay during Primal Reversion.

2) Yveltal and Xerneas overhaul

Xerneas as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two Legendary Pokemon received some much-needed love in the month of August. Xerneas and Yveltal, the creatures of life and death, respectively, have finally received updates to their movesets, making way for them to potentially find their footing in the competitive scene.

In addition to both creatures receiving their signature moves in Pokemon GO, Geomancy and Oblivion Wing, Niantic also introduced their shiny forms to live servers. This is always great to see, as it incentivizes collectors and battlers alike to work together to find some rare Pokemon.

3) High-Tier Research Boxes

A Shiny Metagross as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The research breakthrough packages in Pokemon GO have contained some laughably bad encounters in the past. What was originally a great way to reward dedicated players with the chance to catch rare Pokemon quickly became a joke among the community. However, August's potential encounters were some of the best we have ever seen.

While most encounters were fairly standard, players also had the chance to encounter Beldum, Goomy, and Noibat. These three Pokemon are incredibly rare and can often only be found through events or under extremely lucky circumstances. To make matters even better, players could find Noibat and Beldum in their shiny forms.

4) Froakie Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although the event did not bring the desired Ash Greninja like many hoped for, August's rendition of the monthly Community Day was a great time for all who participated. Breathing some new life into the moveset of one of the franchise's most beloved Water-types, as well as giving trainers some new missions, this Community Day was surely one to remember.

Once again, the shiny variants of Froakie and family were brought onto live servers. This line is known for having some of the best shiny forms in the franchise, so giving players an easier time at finding them is very much appreciated by the collectors out there.

5) GO Fest Global

Mega Rayquaza as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The global GO Fest event, which brought the debut of both Mega Rayquaza as well as Diancie and its Mega Evolution, was the cherry on the cake in August 2023. In addition, there were also special tasks for trainers to complete, as well as different spawns depending on the area they were in.

In addition to new creatures, the Pokemon GO event also brought a bevy of new and returning Shiny Pokemon, as well as the cherished Snorlax in a cowboy hat. Lucky players could even find this rootin' tootin' Hyper Beam-shootin' lone ranger in its shiny form if they were lucky enough.