5 Pokemon GO streamers you should follow to get better

Though its gameplay loop is a simple one, Pokemon GO has a surprisingly large skill ceiling, given all the techniques and tricks one has to learn. Many casual players who want to become hardcore trainers may want to check out some online guides to get better at the game. However, some content creators do a much better job of guiding beginners than others.

This article lists five Pokemon GO streamers you should follow to get better as a beginner in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great Pokemon GO streamers for newcomers

1) Radiant Gaming

Radiant Gaming is known for putting out some of the best and most consistent beginner guides for Pokemon GO. Though they appear to be taking a break from livestreaming, judging by the inactive Twitch link, videos are still posted frequently on their TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Radiant Gaming also posts guides for other popular titles, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart, making the channel a one-stop shop for everything gaming guide-related.

2) ItsAXN

ItsAXN, better known as the current world champion of Pokemon GO's battling scene, often streams on Twitch, showcasing the game's fast-paced competitive battling scene. For those interested in becoming a battler in the mobile game, there is no better place to go for advice than ItsAXN's Twitch chat.

While ItsAXN is a great channel to go to for all things battles, those who want to get better at raids or general gameplay may want to look elsewhere.

3) CrimsonK19

Much like ItsAXN, CrimsonK19 is an incredible battler in Pokemon GO, going live on Twitch to conquer the ranked ladder with his chat. He also plays other Pokemon games like Heartgold and Emerald.

CrimsonK19 is the perfect streamer for those who want variety content with a primary focus on the Battle League. However, one downside is that CrimsonK19 does not have a YouTube channel where he posts his stream highlights. The only place people can enjoy his content is his Twitch channel.

4) ThoTechtical

ThoTechtical is often seen as the premier battler that most trainers looking for advice go to by default. This can not only be credited to his successful career on Twitch but also to his YouTube channel, which has tons of battling content across Pokemon GO.

Being available on multiple platforms means any player can look up a video at any time to get some input on their battling strategy. Players who find themselves enamored with ThoTechnical's content will even have the opportunity to binge all the videos they want on YouTube, an advantage that some streamers do not have.

1) FleeceKin

FleeceKing is often considered the best Pokemon GO player of all time. Unlike other content creators who put a heavy focus on casual gameplay or battling, FleeceKing hosts a general spectrum of content for viewers to enjoy. Being the best trainer around, any new player would be wise to seek out advice from him in his Twitch chat.

From what can be seen, a lot of FleeceKing's content revolves around the general life a player would have in the game. He does various tasks a regular player would do: catch Pokemon, do research tasks, and participate in events. However, he offers a bit more insight into in-game events and the value behind them.