5 Pokemon that perfectly fit the Christmas theme

With November coming to a close and the snow starting to fall, the Christmas spirit can be felt among all Pokemon fans. Since the Indigo Disk portion of the latest titles' Expansion Pass is almost here, the winter season is sure to bring tons of excitement for fans of the main series. As such, these players may want some monsters to help celebrate the Christmas spirit.

The franchise is home to many interesting designs, some of which fit right into the Christmas atmosphere. As such, it can be fun to look back at some of these designs to get into the spirit. So what are some of the most festive monsters across the franchise, and where can players find them?

5 Pokemon that would be perfect for Christmas theme

1) Stantler

Stantler's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The story of Santa Claus delivering presents with the help of his team of reindeers is as old as time itself. As such, Stantler has become a species commonly associated with the winter holiday, even going as far as being included in the winter event for Pokemon GO, complete with its own Christmas-themed costume.

Though it can be found in a variety of regions, Stantler is most common in the Johto and Hisui regions. It can also be commonly found in the land of Kitakami, where Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC takes place.

2) Snorunt

Snorunt's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Everyone knows Santa Claus for one of his most distinguishable features, his big red-and-white pointed hat. Though not the same color as Jolly Old Saint Nick's hat, Snorunt's shape reminds many of the Christmas icon, resulting in the creature faturing in some themed art and events throughout the years.

Galar and Sinnoh are the two places where Snorunt can be found in the biggest numbers, despite it first appearing in the Hoenn region. It also evolves into one of two different choices, Glalie and Froslass, depending on its gender.

3) Snover

Snover's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Christmas trees are a tradition commonly held by families who celebrate the holiday. Typically a pine tree, these are decorated with various festive decorations, and gifts are placed under them on the night of Christmas Eve. Snover, being a snowy pine tree, fits this theme perfectly.

Much like Snorunt, Snover can best be found in the Sinnoh and Galar regions. These regions possess snowy climates that can best support this creature and its evolution, Abomasnow. However, it has made appearances in Paldea's northern province and the snowy portions of the Kalos region as well.

4) Ponyta

While many fans may be a bit unsure as to why Ponyta could be considered as a "Christmas" monster, the answer lies within the early seasons of the anime, where Santa Claus makes an appearance with a full team of pocket monsters of his own. Ponyta is one of the trusty companions he uses to help pull his sleigh. This is most likely a callback to Rudolph, who Santa uses to help him see during the night thanks to his big red nose.

Ponyta can be found the most in the Sinnoh and Johto regions. In Galar, it has a regional form that takes a Psychic typing, rather than the form's native Fire typing. Players can even find a shiny version of this creature for free in the Hisui region through an optional sidequest.

5) Delibird

Delibird's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Saving the most obvious one for last, Delibird has been known as the "Santa" bird ever since its debut in the second generation of the franchise. It even has the signature move, Present. Even in its Pokedex entires, it is known to share food stored in its sac-like tail with those in need.

Delibird has never been a creature a lot of players have cared about. As such, the places where it can appear are incredibly scarce. However, it does appear in high numbers in the Galar and Paldea regions. Delibird is another creature to have received a special Christmas-themed costume in Pokemon GO.