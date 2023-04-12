5 Pokemon Stadium tips that every Nintendo Switch Online player should know

Pokemon Stadium is finally available on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. Some players might be intrigued to try this classic, but it can seem daunting to beginners. This guide lists tips that can help make everything in the game a little bit easier for the reader. Some tricks are of a general nature, while others focus on specific gameplay features.

Nintendo Switch Online users can have a ton of fun with Pokemon Stadium, especially if they're fans of harder games.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Getting used to wacky Gen 1 mechanics and other tips for Nintendo Switch Online users seeking to play Pokemon Stadium

1) Rentals Only

You can select 149 of the original 151 in most game modes (Image via Game Freak)

The original Pokemon Stadium allowed players to use their Game Boy teams to complete battles. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Online version doesn't have the same functionality. This means that players are forced to get used to Rental Pokemon. Nintendo explicitly states on the company's website:

"Please note you cannot transfer Pokémon from Game Boy™ titles in this version."

These Rentals tend to be much worse than something you could have trained in the game. This trait is most noticeable with anything that has fully evolved. For example, you could get an Alakazam with Psybeam, which is a weak Psychic move for it to use.

Some Rentals are much better than others. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are some of the Pocket Monsters that players will regularly resort to since their movesets aren't too bad.

Do note that it is possible to beat the entire game with nothing but Rentals.

2) Get used to wacky Gen 1 mechanics

Generation 1 was a weird time for the Pokemon series. Pokemon Stadium might have fixed some wacky aspects, but it still contains a ton of strange mechanics modern fans would never think about, such as:

Critical Hit Probability is based on the user's Speed stat.

Wrap, Fire Spin, Clamp, and Bind all immobilize the target for a few turns.

Fire doesn't resist Ice.

Steel, Dark, and Fairy-types don't exist (i.e., Magnemite's family is pure Electric, the Clefairy line is just Normal, and Bite is a Normal-type move).

Sp. Def doesn't exist as a stat by itself (Special is a combination of Sp. Atk and Sp. Def).

Various moves have different base powers and accuracies.

Other old features that were present in other early titles, like the Physical and Special split, are also available in Pokemon Stadium. Nintendo Switch Online players might feel odd getting used to the series' older combat mechanics if they had their start with Scarlet, Violet, or some other recent title.

On a related note, there is nothing from Gen 2 and beyond in this game.

3) If none of your Pokemon faints in a Stadium bout, you'll get a Continue

You should see "Perfect" followed by the "Extra Continue" shown here (Image via Game Freak)

Nintendo Switch Online players should know that Pokemon Stadium is a game primarily about battling NPCs. There are four stadiums that players can participate in, each with its own distinct Rentals to choose from and Levels of the enemies you can fight.

Most importantly, you'll get a Continue if you go 3-0 against any NPC. You can use this to retry if you lose to a hard enemy without starting over from the beginning.

Nintendo Switch Online players should take advantage of the weak early opponents and get as many Continues before switching out or sweeping entire enemy teams is no longer feasible.

4) Paralyze Mewtwo

Electrode is very useful against Mewtwo (Image via Game Freak)

This tip is solely for the Mewtwo fights in Pokemon Stadium. These might be the hardest fights for some Nintendo Switch Online players, so here is a collection of information for when you fight Mewtwo:

Electrode is the only Rental that is naturally faster than Mewtwo in Pokemon Stadium's R1. No Rentals are naturally faster in R2.

Make Electrode use Thunder Wave to Paralyze Mewtwo on the first turn.

Let Electrode faint.

Using Persian and Muk's Screech to lower Mewtwo's Defense to -6 (you can do this in three turns). It's fine if they faint.

Use a strong Physical attacker like Rhydon's Earthquake to finish the battle.

Alternatively, you can skip using Screech and try your luck with OHKO moves like Rhydon's Fissure, Pinsir's Guillotine, or Kingler's Guillotine after using Electrode to Paralyze Mewtwo.

Nintendo Switch Online players should have no issues with this fight if they follow these tips.

5) Unlocking Hyper difficulty in Kids Club

You have to win five minigames at random (Image via Game Freak)

Some Nintendo Switch Online players might prefer to stick to Kids Club's numerous minigames as they can fight against Easy, Normal, or Hard NPCs. However, there is a fourth difficulty you can unlock: Hyper. It's the hardest one available.

You can unlock the Hyper difficulty by winning five minigames in a row in the Who's The Best game mode. Once you've done it, Hyper is something you can have access to in future Kids Club games within Pokemon Stadium.

