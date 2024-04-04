5 Pokemon Unite teams to watch at EUIC 24

The European International Championships (EUIC) 2024 is on the horizon, and the Aeos Cup is set to be a battleground where the best Pokemon Unite teams from around the globe converge in London. There, they will showcase their skills and perhaps change the competitive landscape of the game.

With over 30 teams participating, the competition is fierce, but among them, five squads stand out not just for their impressive track records but also for their potential to captivate audiences.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Unite teams to keep your eye on at EUIC 24

1) Fusion

Team Fusion's logo (Image via Liquipedia)

Originating from the United States, Fusion carries the legacy of consistent excellence into EUIC 24.

Founded by Jhoulys Chacin, a name synonymous with achievement in professional baseball, Fusion translates a similar ethos of triumph onto the Pokemon Unite stage. The team's dominance in the Latin American South division of the Pokemon Unite Championship Series 2024 is a testament to its players' skills and strategic acumen.

Notably, Fusion's uninterrupted winning streak in the last season and commendable performance at the World Championships in Yokohama underline its status as a formidable contender. With a history rich in victories and a team that has mastered the art of winning together, Fusion is poised to be a spectacle at the Aeos Cup.

2) Alter Ego

Alter Ego's logo (Image via @AlterEgoUnite, X)

Alter Ego's journey to the EUIC 24 is a narrative of surprise and innovation. The team's victory against two-time World Champions Luminosity Gaming, especially with a bracket-reset Grand Finals, has already secured it a place in the annals of Pokemon Unite competitive history.

What sets Alter Ego apart is its strategic bravery, choosing Pokemon like Machamp, Sableye, and Wigglytuff, and breathing competitive life into them. This North American team's ability to both adhere to and diverge from the meta with success makes it unpredictable and thrilling to watch.

3) Kabichans

Team Kabichans (Image via PR TIMES)

Representing Japan, Kabichans brings a roster overflowing with talent and a unique approach to the game. The team's meteoric rise from a second-place finish at the Japan Winter Tournament to champions of the Asia Champions League signals its rapid evolution and deep understanding of Pokemon Unite's intricacies.

Kabichans' strength lies in its players' innovative use of Pokemon. Defender player, Tomato, often surprises opponents with unconventional picks like Lapras. This team embodies the strategic depth and skillful play that the Japanese region is known for, making it a strong competitor on the international stage.

4) Antic Esports

Antic Esports' logo (Image via @AnticESC, X)

Hailing from the often-underestimated Oceania region, Antic Esports is a team that thrives on creativity and the element of surprise. Despite being a newcomer, its performance in the Aeos Cup: Oceania has already showcased its potential to challenge and possibly overturn the status quo.

Antic's approach to team composition and draft strategy, featuring unexpected picks like Azumarill or Zeraora, exemplifies the squad's readiness to innovate and adapt. This team is the dark horse of the tournament, capable of delivering stunning upsets.

5) For Free

For Free's logo (Image via @ForFreeUnite, X)

As the local champions, For Free carries the hopes of the home crowd and the formidable challenge of representing the European Union on this grand stage. The team's flexibility and strategic depth, particularly in draft phases, allow its players to adapt fluidly to opponents' tactics.

The synergy between Ghatlue and Sareyu, who are able to swap roles and Pokemon with ease, alongside Chelvin's versatile playstyle, makes For Free a team of unpredictable and dynamic talent. The squad's ability to tailor strategies mid-game will be crucial in the high-pressure environment of the EUIC.

As the Aeos Cup at the EUIC 24 draws near, these teams, with their unique strengths and captivating stories, are set to deliver a tournament filled with strategic brilliance, nail-biting matches, and unforgettable moments. These teams, along with numerous participants playing other Pokemon games in EUIC 24, are poised to deliver an exciting competitive spectacle.

Whether it's Fusion's legacy of victory, Alter Ego's innovative spirit, Kabichans' strategic finesse, Antic Esports' creative unpredictability, or For Free's flexible prowess, the stage is set for a spectacular showcase of the best Pokemon Unite has to offer.