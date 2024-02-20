5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh

To drum up excitement for the approaching Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh, Niantic has given players a chance to find some region-specific Pocket Monsters ahead of time in the new Road to Sinnoh celebration. Additionally, some very powerful creatures will not return for the upcoming event, so trainers will want to get their hands on them now while they can.

Many players may want to know what the most valuable Pokemon in Road to Sinnoh are. Thankfully, there are tons of Pocket Monsters that are worth the time and effort to obtain during the occasion. Here are five that trainers should prioritize catching.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 rare Pokemon players should catch during Pokemon GO's Road to Sinnoh

1) Origin Giratina

Giratina, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giratina's Origin form is a bit different from the other Origin forms in Pokemon GO. Since this form was added to the franchise more than 10 years before Dialga or Palkia's, it offers a distinct change in playstyle. Meanwhile, the others simply optimize the stat spread to make the creature significantly better.

Origin Giratina has a very offense-oriented playstyle, with higher attack but slightly lower bulk compared to the Altered variant's higher defense but lower attacking power. It will be found in Five-Star Raids on February 23, 2024. It can also be encountered by completing missions in the Timed Research.

2) Darkrai

Darkrai, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Darkrai is the best Dark-type raid battler in Pokemon GO. This creature usually only makes an appearance around the autumn season, so seeing it become available in February is rare.

Darkrai can be encountered in Five-Star Raids on February 19, 2024, and will also be available through the Timed Research missions. Players who are lucky enough may even be able to find it in its rare shiny variant. Both methods of encountering it yield a chance to spawn a Shiny Darkrai.

3) Cresselia

Cresselia, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cresselia is a notorious pick for the Ultra League due to its high bulk, great typing in pure Psychic, and access to different coverage moves. This high bulk also makes the creature a great choice for players who want to earn some free Pokecoins by sending it to defend a gym controlled by their respective team.

Like the other entries, Cresselia can be found in Raid Battles and through the Timed Research missions. The date on which the Cresselia raids will take place is February 20, 2024. Again, both methods of encountering this Legendary Pokemon have a chance of yielding its shiny variant.

4) Heatran

Heatran, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Heatran is a great pick for both Pokemon GO's competitive play in the Master League and as a PvE raid battler. Its Steel and Fire type combination provides it with an excellent blend of offense and defense, as well as its moveset providing it with tons of coverage options.

With Heatran being a minor Legendary, it rarely appears in Pokemon GO's Five-Star Raids, so players will want to get one while they can.

Like the other entries, Heatran can be found in Five-Star Raids and as a reward for completing Timed Research tasks. It will appear in raids on February 22, 2024. For the daring few who would like to hunt its shiny variant, both methods grant trainers the likelihood of encountering one.

5) Riolu

Riolu, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Riolu is a very valuable Pocket Monster to have on standby thanks to its capacity to evolve into Lucario, one of the most versatile creatures in Pokemon GO. It is capable of Mega Evolving, further amplifying its effectiveness in Raid Battles and gym attacks. Its Steel and Fighting typing also proves to be a valuable asset in many matchups.

Riolu should be relatively easy to find during Pokemon GO's Road to Sinnoh event, thanks to it being a common hatch from 2-kilometer eggs throughout its duration. It will also have a chance to hatch in its shiny variant. With the occasion halving the distance all eggs require to hatch, a shiny Riolu could easily be farmed for.