5 rare shiny Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands

Pokemon GO constantly introduces new events, bringing fresh excitement to players worldwide. These events, which feature Raids, Pokemon spawns, Collection Challenges, and Field Research Tasks, keep the game dynamic and engaging. The first big event of this season, Slumbering Sands, is giving all players a good chance to collect some rare Pocket Monsters.

Slumbering Sands will take place from Friday, June 7, 2024, 10:00 AM local time to Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 8:00 PM local time. Here's a list of five Shiny Pokemon that all players should add to their team during the event.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands: 5 rare Shiny Pokemon to keep an eye on

1) Shiny Oranguru

Oranguru as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oranguru will be available to catch in the wild during the Slumbering Sands event, though its spawn rate will be lower than many other Pokemon. The radar on the overworld map will highlight nearby Oranguru, which should help players get an idea of where to head next to encounter this Psychic/Normal type critter. Alternatively, you can use an Incense to boost the chances of an encounter.

You also have a chance of encountering the shiny variant of Oranguru. Additionally, completing specific Field Research Tasks can also make the encounter happen. Keep an eye out and be persistent to catch this elusive shiny Pokemon.

2) Shiny Visor Slakoth

Slakoth as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the spotlight features of Slumbering Sands is the debut of Visor Slakoth, Visor Vigoroth, and Visor Slaking.

Slakoth wearing a Visor will appear more frequently in the wild, especially when players use Incense and Lures. Completing Field Research Tasks can also reward players with encounters with Visor Slakoth, which has a higher chance of being shiny compared to wild encounters.

While the costume-themed Slakoth is said to appear often, its shiny variant will be rare. However, you can evolve this shiny Slakoth into a shiny Visor Slaking.

3) Shiny Nightcap Snorlax

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players using Pokemon GO Plus+, a Timed Research will be available, offering minor rewards like Stardusts and major encounters like the Nightcap Snorlax. While this encounter is eventually assured for those who connect a Pokemon GO Plus+, the limited availability window makes it a rare opportunity to catch the shiny variant of Nightcap Snorlax.

This unique Pokemon, wearing a nightcap, will be a cherished catch for those lucky enough to find its shiny version.

4) Shiny Munna

Munna as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Munna will be another rare spawn during the Slumbering Sands event, appearing only in the wild. Players will have to use items like Incense to increase the chances of encountering it.

The shiny form of Munna will be even rarer, so using Razz Berries and Ultra Balls when you do encounter one can help secure the catch. Patience will be key to adding this shiny Pokemon to your collection.

5) Shiny Komala

Komala as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Komala is making its first appearance in Pokemon GO in the Slumbering Sands event. Komala will appear in the wild and as Field Research Tasks, but the shiny variant will be rarer. Keep in mind, you are more likely to encounter a shiny variant of Komala from Field Research than in the wild.

Timed Research will also be available for Pokemon GO Plus+ users, which will give you a chance to encounter Komala, and these will count towards the new shiny variant.

The Slumbering Sands event gives you a wonderful two times XP bonus when catching Pokemon. This is perhaps the best time to grind some XP as you hunt for this rare shiny Pokemon.

The Slumbering Sands event is a great adventure during the Shared Skies season in Pokemon GO. With the potential to catch these five rare shiny Pokemon, it's an event not to be missed.

