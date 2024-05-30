Rarest Shiny Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Stadium Sights

Pokemon GO's Stadium Sights event takes place from June 1 to 4, 2024, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time, and it promises to offer several Pocket Monsters for trainers who may not have the resources to travel to GO Fest 2024 Sendai. Some trainers are more concerned with catching new shiny Pokemon for their collection, but what are the rarest shinies to catch during Stadium Sights?

While there are some relatively common shinies to find during Pokemon GO Stadium Sights, there are more than a few rare shinies that should intrigue any shiny hunter. With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to examine the rarest shinies appearing in Stadium Sights so trainers can prioritize them before moving on.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Five rare shinies to catch in Pokemon GO Stadium Sights

1) Emolga

Shiny Emolga was only recently released in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Sendai, shiny Emolga has finally made its way to Niantic's mobile title. Since this shiny is so new, it isn't a bad idea to catch one early, and that's easily accomplished during Stadium Sights. Shiny Emolga can be found in the wild, hatched from 7km eggs, or found from completing Field Research Tasks, each encounter triggering a potential shiny appearance.

Moreover, in case trainers are pressed to find a shiny Emolga, they can purchase the Stadium Sights Timed Research Pass for extra opportunities to encounter Emolga and rack up some candies for it as well.

2) Riolu

Shiny Riolu isn't always an easy find in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Riolu is considered an egg-locked creature in Pokemon GO, incapable of being found naturally in the game outside of hatching eggs. While Riolu does have events that allow it to be hatched more often, it's a tough Pokemon to hatch outside of events that include it. Since that's the case, trainers should ensure to hatch plenty of 7km eggs during Stadium Sights.

The upside of hatching these eggs during the event is that only three Pokemon will hatch from 7km eggs: Riolu, Galarian Farfetch'd, and Emolga. This presents an excellent opportunity to get shiny Riolu from an egg hatch if trainers haven't already, and they might even get a shiny Emolga or Galarian Farfetch'd along the way.

3) Noibat

Noibat may be more common in Pokemon GO, but its shiny variant is still quite rare. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Noibat can spawn in the wild and be found elsewhere in Pokemon GO, it's still quite a rare occurrence outside of events. This makes its shiny variant a treasured one, and trainers have an excellent chance to find one during Stadium Sights. Throughout the event, Noibat can be found as a wild spawn, and that means its shiny variant can be found as well.

In case trainers are having trouble, it doesn't hurt to bring along a few extra incense and lure modules to increase spawns, as each Noivern spawning opportunity counts when hunting for shinies.

4) Meditite

Shiny Meditite isn't quite as accessible as it used to be in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it still appears in the wild (albeit not very often), Niantic hasn't included Meditite in egg pools since December 2023. It also hasn't been seen as a Tier-1 raid boss since Summer 2023, leaving trainers to either find it in the wild with varied success rates or constantly complete a specific Field Research Task during the World of Wonders season (Catch 5 Psychic or Fighting-type Pokemon).

Unless trainers have luck on their side, it can be tricky grinding research and wild encounters to find a shiny Meditite. The good news is that Meditite will be appearing much more often in the wild during Stadium Sights, giving trainers the chance to snag a shiny if they've missed out on one previously.

5) Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Farfetch'd isn't necessarily rare in Pokemon GO, but it's rarer than other Stadium Sights creatures. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Galarian Farfetch'd isn't necessarily a rare Pokemon on its own due to being part of the 7km egg pool for quite some time, it does have to compete with several other Pokemon just to be hatched, much less hatched as a shiny. Plus, other shinies found during Stadium Sights like Pidgey, Zubat, or Doduo are incredibly common compared to being fortunate enough to hatch shiny Galarian Farfetch'd.

Fortunately, the competition Galarian Farfetch'd normally faces is narrowed down during Pokemon GO Stadium Sights, as only it and two other Pokemon can hatch from 7km eggs. This vastly increases the chances that a shiny Galarian Farfetch'd can be hatched if trainers are willing to keep hatching eggs throughout the event.

