5 rarest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk expansion just days from its launch, many players are going back through the base game and its first expansion, rushing to fill their Pokedexes. However, some players may notice that there are a few species missing from their collection. This could be due to various reasons.

For instance, there are many creatures that are simply hard to find in Paldea, and there are others that were only available for a limited time. Whatever the reason, there are a lot of rare creatures that you can find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here are five that many trainers struggle with obtaining.

5 rarest monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Walking Wake

Walking Wake as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Walking Wake is one of the two Paradox Pokemon that were only available through a limited-time release. Earlier in the year, Game Freak decided to release exclusive raids housing this creature for those who play Pokemon Scarlet. Ever since this limited event, Walking Wake and its Violet counterpart have yet to make an appearance in the wild.

Walking Wake is a prehistoric take on Suicune, one of the Legendary Pokemon native to the Johto region. This creature is a Water and Dragon-type with very good special attack and speed. It is possible that this monster will make an appearance once again when the Indigo Disk DLC drops.

2) Iron Leaves

Iron Leaves as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Iron Leaves is the Scarlet counterpart to Walking Wake. This means that its distribution is exactly the same, being exclusive to those who participated in its limited-time event. Where Walking Wake was an exclusive Raid Boss for those playing Pokemon Scarlet, Iron Leaves was the exclusive Raid Boss for Pokemon Violet. It is a futuristic take on Virizion, one of the Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region and one of the Swords of Justice.

Iron Leaves is a more defensive creature with an emphasis on physical damage. With more Paradox Pokemon coming with the Indigo Disk, it would be safe to assume that Iron Leaves will be returning in the next expansion.

3) Gholdengo

Gholdengo's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Gholdengo is one of the few creatures in the franchise that depend entirely on collectibles. Throughout a trainer's journey in Paldea, they will encounter Gimmighoul coins. These items can be collected from battling Gimmighoul, and when 999 are collected, the player's own Gimmighoul will evolve into Gholdengo.

Since such a high number of items is required to evolve it, not many players bother collecting the coins to add one to their team in a playthrough. However, those who are interested in the professional scene will know that Gholdengo can be a real menace in double battles, making it worth the effort to obtain.

4) Alternate-Breed Tauros

Tauros' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

While most players are already familiar with Paldean Tauros, many may not have noticed the two alternative forms to the new species. Paldean Tauros has a total of three different forms: Combat Breed, Fire Breed, and Aqua Breed. Combat Breed Tauros is the most common and is a pure Fighting-type. The other two are where things get a bit more complicated.

Aqua and Fire Breed Tauros are a Water or Fire-type, respectively. They also possess a Fighting secondary type. These types of Tauros are much more rare than the standard Combat Breed and will require a keen eye to spot in the wild. Aqua Breed Tauros is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, while Fire Breed Tauros is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

5) Masterpiece Sinistcha

Sinistcha's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Much like its regional divergent, Polteageist, Sinistcha possesses two forms: Counterfeit and Masterpiece. Counterfeits are much more common, but the occasional Masterpiece variant can be very hard to miss due to their one defining detail. These special forms of the Ghost-type have a small chip at the bottom, marking them as Masterpieces.

The odds of one of these creatures spawning is around 1 in 1000. Although there is no real difference between a Masterpiece and Counterfeit form aside from this small detail, some players may want the satisfaction of knowing that they were one of the fortunate few to get one of the rarest creatures in the game.