Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get Shiny Poltchageist and Shiny Sinistcha

Poltchageist and Sinistcha are two new Pocket Monsters that entered the franchise with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC Part 1: The Teal Mask. Many players will be satisfied with adding these novel creatures to their collections, but some ardent shiny hunters will be on the lookout for the special shiny forms of Potchageist and Sinistcha.

If you belong to the latter category and wish to find out how to get your hands on Shiny Poltchageist and Shiny Sinistcha, you are in the right place. This article will tell you everything you need to know to boost your odds of finding and catching these critters.

How to increase your chances of getting Shiny Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC (Image via Nintendo)

You can find a regular Poltchageist in the latest Scarlet and Violet DLCs easily enough. However, the chance of encountering its shiny form in the wild is abysmally low, at approximately 1 in 4096.

Thankfully, there are ways to improve these chances, although only marginally. Keep in mind that some of these methods are determined by the elemental type of the Pocket Monster you are shiny hunting for.

Since Poltchageist is a Grass- and Ghost-type critter, you can increase your chances of having a shiny encounter in the following ways:

Using a Shiny Charm

Using the Masuda Method

Making and eating a Grass or Ghost Sparkling Power Sandwich

Shiny Charm

You can get a Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by speaking to Jacq at the Naranja or Uva Academy after you catch all the Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex. This Key Item increases your chances of encountering shiny versions of critters by approximately three times, bringing them to around 1 in 1365.

Masuda Method

Masuda Method is a trick named after Game Freak co-founder Junichi Masuda. This trick involves breeding Pokemon originating from two different languages. The Eggs they produce have approximately 1 in 883 chance of hatching shiny Pokemon.

This method can be used in combination with a Shiny Charm to get nearly 1 in 512 chance of finding a Shiny Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

Expand Tweet

Grass and Ghost Sparkling Power Sandwiches

Sparkling Power Sandwiches are special foods that you can prepare to boost the chance of encountering a shiny creature in the wild. These sandwiches make use of the special Herba Mystica item. Each recipe caters to different types of Pocket Monsters.

The recipe for boosting the shiny odds of Grass-type critters is as follows:

1x Lettuce

1x Salty Herba Mystica

1x Sour Herba Mystica

The recipe for boosting the shiny odds of Ghost-type critters is as follows:

2x Red onion

2x Salty Herba Mystica

These recipes are for sandwiches with Sparkling Power Level 3, which boosts your chances of shiny encounters by three times. Stacked with a Shiny Charm, you have a massively improved probability of 1 in 512 of running into Shiny Poltchageist.

How to get Shiny Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Shiny Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It appears that Shiny Sinstcha can only be acquired by evolving Shiny Poltchageist. The regular process of evolution involving an Unremarkable Teacup or a Masterpiece Teacup applies to shiny variants of the Matcha Pokemon as well.

To get a shiny Counterfeit Form of Sinistcha, you need to use the Unremarkable Teacup, while using the Masterpiece Teacup will give you the Artisan Form of Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

Poltchageist is one of the new additions to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but there are a number of Pocket Monsters returning from old generations in the first part of the DLC as well that you can add to your team.