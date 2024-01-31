5 reasons to be excited for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh 2024

A new year means a new GO Tour event for Pokemon GO. This year, the GO Tour will feature Legendaries and others from the Sinnoh region. These celebrations of the franchise's history are major occasions for the mobile game, and they are often accompanied by an in-person and a global event for those who purchase tickets.

Since tickets are required to experience the majority of what these occasions have to offer, many players would like to know more about what they can expect from the event before making a purchase. Thankfully, there is a lot to be excited about in this upcoming celebration of the Sinnoh region.

5 reasons to participate in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh 2024

1) Origin Formes

The biggest draw of the Sinnoh Tour in Pokemon GO is the implementation of the new Origin Formes for Dialga and Palkia. While the first Origin Forme was introduced over 10 years ago in Pokemon Platinum for Giratina, the mechanic was revisited recently in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. These games gave the two Legendaries their own Origin Formes as well.

These Origin Formes will have special effects that players can activate from Dialga or Palkia's status screens. Using Origin Dialga's Roar of Time will freeze the timer on limited effects like Incenses and Lucky Eggs, while Palkia's Spacial Rend will allow players to encounter monsters at a longer range.

2) Cool new clothes

Although they are not particularly important from a gameplay perspective, some of the event's cosmetics go above and beyond in terms of quality. The new Giratina set is arguably one of the best sets Niantic has released, and the clan outfits are well-adapted from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, their source material.

Additionally, Niantic will also be giving out a free limited-time GO Tour 2024 t-shirt for player avatars while also providing players with exclusive stickers themed around the Sinnoh region and the creatures that live there. These stickers can be found in Pokestops and gifts received from other players.

3) Road to Sinnoh

Leading up to the official release of the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event, a small week-long event called the Road to Sinnoh will be released. During this week before the GO Tour, players can purchase tickets for $5 each, granting them a bevy of buffs and an exclusive timed research with its own series of rewards and special encounters.

The Road to Sinnoh will also feature a free timed research that players can complete to earn encounters with Heatran, Origin Forme Giratina, Cresselia, and the Mythical Pokemon, Darkrai. Since many of these creatures are hard to come by and often require large raid parties to take down, this event is perfect for those in less populated cities.

4) GO Tour: Los Angeles

Niantic has surely learned from last year's in-person GO Tour event in Nevada, with this year's in-person event in Los Angeles aiming to be much better in terms of server quality. Although many players may decide to skip the in-person venue, some enjoy getting to travel to these new places, meeting new people, and making new friends.

This in-person celebration will also mark the debut of Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, meaning those who participate get access to these monsters much sooner than the rest of the playerbase. Tickets for this event are $30 each, and it takes place on February 17 and 18 from 9 am to 5 pm.

5) Team GO Rocket vs. Spiritomb?

Spiritomb as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic has released details about a special research story that will take place during the global release of the GO Tour event. This story will let players choose one of the three Sinnoh Starters to adventure with, with the player supposedly being able to decide how the story of the quest unfolds.

This story will feature Team GO Rocket reaching out to the player for help. Since Niantic mentions Spiritomb in their post about the questline, it would be safe to assume that this story will involve Team GO Rocket running across Spiritomb, with the nefarious creature causing serious problems for the organization.