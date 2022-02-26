5 secret locations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are plenty of secrets in the Hisui region to explore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Although the basic premise of the game is for trainers to catch em’ all, there is definitely a storyline that players follow. The five general areas in the game, though, have hidden areas that Pokemon trainers won’t know about unless they return and do some exploring.

Special areas hard to find in new Pokemon region

Obsidian Falls

Flying Gyarados can be spotted by this area (Image via Game Freak)

Even though Obsidian Fieldlands is the first area trainers see in the game, the Falls are still easy to miss. It’s in the far corner of the area, past Oreburrough Tunnel. There are several attractions for trainers to notice on top of this waterfall, including an Alhpa Blissey.

What really makes this place special, though, is the possibility of spotting a flying Gyarados.

Drowning Meadow

Turtwig can be found in a secret area in Drowning Meadow (Image via Game Freak)

The Crimson Mirelands really opens up once the player gets Basculegion. It allows trainers to get past the river that’s beyond the Sludge Mound and lets them access many new parts of the map.

The most special of these is Drowning Meadow, though, where trainers can find a small pond with Turtwig nearby.

Fabled Spring

Rare Pokemon like Clefairy are found in this area (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers who are trying to fill out their Pokedex might have trouble finding Clefable. This is because it’s in the bottom left corner of the Coronet Highlands map, in a place called Fabled Spring.

Not only is Clefairy found here, but trainers can make it up the waterfall to find loads of other Pokemon like Gyarados and Hisuian Sneasel.

Islespy Shore

Trainers can find an alpha Empoleon here (Image via Game Freak)

Much of the storyline that takes place in the Cobalt Coastlands happens in Firepit Islands, so few trainers think to look beyond it. There is an entirely new beach there, though, called Islespy Shore. It features a pond with Piplup nearby as well as a path that leads to Turnback Cave.

Icebound Falls

This area of Alabaster Icelands is pretty well hidden. Once trainers go through the cave in the mountains to the left of Snowfields Camp, they should arrive at this very impressive frozen waterfall.

Not only can trainers find Riolu there, but if they climb the frozen waterfall, they can find an Alpha Lucario.

Edited by Saman