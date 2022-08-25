5 strongest Dragon Pokemon of all time, ranked

Dragon-types are some of the most powerful Pokemon in the entire franchise. Even some of the weakest Dragon-types are capable of incredible feats, making them very popular among trainers throughout generations.

While several Dragon-type species are strong, some possess powers that border on disbelief. While stats and attacks are one thing, the lore of these creatures is even more impressive than their in-game metrics.

Below, trainers can find a list of some of the most immensely powerful Dragon-types in history so far. Things may change over time, but there is no doubt that these creatures are some of the most awe-inspiring and dangerous in the entire multimedia franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Rayquaza, Giratina, and 3 other powerful Dragon-type Pokemon according to Pokedex entries and lore

5) Regidrago

Regidrago in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Regidrago is a new discovery in the franchise and is part of the Legendary Titans. It harnesses the capabilities of the Dragon-type, while its counterparts are masters of the Rock, Steel, Ice, and Electric elements.

It is speculated that Regidrago was once part of a massive Dragon-type species, though this is unconfirmed. However, a Pokedex entry in Shield indicates that it is incredibly powerful.

According to this entry, Regidrago is composed of crystallized Dragon-type energy and possesses the powers of every Dragon-type Pokemon. While it's unclear as to how powerful this truly makes Regidrago, the Pokemon's potential is undeniable.

4) Rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza is a Dragon/Flying-type residing within the ozone layer of the atmosphere.

This creature is so incredibly powerful that it once ended a battle between Groudon and Kyogre. The two Legendaries fought a near-endless war over whether the planet should be covered with land (Groudon) or sea (Kyogre). It is believed that Rayquaza descended from the heavens and settled the dispute, striking awe in the two other primal creatures.

Rayquaza remains in the ozone, consuming meteoroids as they fall. These meteoroids give it even more power, eventually providing it with the ability to Mega Evolve into an even more dangerous and overwhelming force of nature.

3) Palkia and Dialga

Palkia and Dialga in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via Game Freak)

When the Hisui/Sinnoh region was formed countless years ago, Arceus created three Dragon-type Pokemon. Two of its creations were Dialga and Palkia, who were bestowed with the powers of Time and Space, respectively. This gave them godlike status within the region, and they were worshiped by the Diamond and Pearl clans during the Hisui era.

Though these two divine dragons are incredibly powerful, they share equal footing as they possess the divided power of Time and Space. While they pale in comparison to the power of Arceus, Dialga and Palkia are still two of the most remarkable beings in the entire franchise.

As of the game Legends: Arceus, it was discovered that the duo possesses transformations known as their Origin Formes. These are the "true" forms of the two Pokemon that are even more awe-inspiring.

2) Giratina

Origin Forme Giratina emerges before Palkia and Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, the deity Arceus created three Dragon-type Pokemon when the Hisui/Sinnoh region was formed. While Palkia and Dialga were bestowed gifts, Giratina was considered too powerful and violent to remain in the world. To keep the danger of Giratina at bay, Arceus sealed the ghost dragon away in a world known as the Distortion World.

While Dialga and Palkia were given the powers of Time and Space, Giratina represents and harnesses anti-matter. Giratina's dominance over anti-matter means that it can effectively unmake and deconstruct existing matter. This is exactly why Arceus exiled it from the world of Pokemon. However, Giratina would not be denied and silently plotted its return.

Much like its "siblings," Giratina possesses an Origin Forme that represents its true appearance and power. It's a truly terrifying sight to behold.

1) Eternatus

Eternamax Eternatus in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Tens and thousands of years old, Eternatus is a Poison/Dragon-type Legendary that arrived in the Galar region from a meteorite crash. Since then, this sinister creature has absorbed energy from living things in the region, keeping it alive and well.

Eternatus' power is responsible for the Dynamax energy in the Galar region. The Pokemon also possesses its own special form known as Eternamax.

In this form, Eternatus has limitless energy and power and very quickly loses control of its faculties. This has resulted in the Pokemon nearly destroying Galar on multiple occasions by draining almost all of its energy. Fortunately, it was stopped each time.

However, if Eternatus was ever successful, there's no doubt that this wicked creature would not stop at Galar. With limitless power, this species would undoubtedly make its way to many other regions of the world, consuming and growing stronger until nothing remained.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh