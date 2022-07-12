5 strongest Flying moves in Pokemon GO, ranked

As many Pokemon GO players know, many different gameplay aspects bring them to the game. Certain communities exist for the many forms of gameplay. Most commonly, there are communities for hunting Shiny Pokemon and completing Raid Battles.

However, a community exists for the game that plays it for its competitive battling. As is consistent with the franchise, part of the fun of being a Pokemon trainer is collecting and battling with teams of their favorite Pokemon. But one aspect that tends to go underappreciated is the moves a Pokemon learns.

Like the Pokemon themselves, each move has a type. Typically, those of the Pokemon's own type are those it can learn, though there are a few exceptions. One of these moves is Flying, which deals super-effective damage to Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type Pokemon.

Pokemon GO's most potent Flying-type attacks

5) Fly

Shiny Golurk using Fly in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What better way to start the list than with the move named after the type itself? In the main series, Fly is a move that takes two turns. One leaves users immune to most forms of damage, while the second turn is the one that deals damage.

While this does not work like that in Pokemon GO, the move still deals impressive power with a base power of 80 and an energy requirement of 45.

4) Hurricane

Gyarados using Hurricane in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next move on this list is the powerful Hurricane. Since it allows the Pokemon to conjure strong winds at will, this is only the fourth-strongest Flying-type move in Pokemon GO.

One of the shortcomings of this move is its energy requirement of 65, which can take some time to build up.

However, if used correctly and without the interference of shields, this attack can be a real game-changer. Hurricane also sports a base damage of 110.

3) Acrobatics

Noivern using Acrobatics in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Acrobatics is very similar to Hurricane in Pokemon GO. However, the main difference between the two is that Acrobatics requires 60 energy while Hurricane requires slightly more at 65.

While it may sound trivial, that slight difference adds up in an intense battle, making Acrobatics the better choice.

2) Brave Bird

Braviary using Brave Bird in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dethroned from the number one spot, the second-best Flying-type move in Pokemon GO is Brave Bird. It Bird deals heavy damage in the main series while taking some of the user's health in recoil damage, but the mobile game's rendition does away with the health cost to better suit the gameplay.

This has made Brave Bird much better as a move. It has a base power of 130 and an energy cost of 55.

1) Aeroblast (+, ++)

Apex Shadow Lugia, the most powerful Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While Brave Bird was Pokemon GO's best Flying-type attack, this changed during Pokemon GO Tour 2022. During this event, gamers could catch new Apex Shadow Ho-oh and Apex Shadow Lugia. These Pokemon came with powered-up versions of their signature moves, Sacred Fire and Aeroblast.

The final version of Aeroblast, Aeroblast ++, deals more damage in gym attacks and Raid Battles but still has the highest damage value in PvP. It has a base power of 170 and an energy cost of 75.

