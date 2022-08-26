5 strongest Poison Pokemon of all time, ranked

Poison-type Pokemon are known for their menacing appearances and potent toxins. While they're all dangerous in their own way, some are much more lethal than others.

While trainers can certainly determine the strongest Poison-types based on their stats, that's only one way of looking at it. A species' power can also be determined by examining the Pokedex and checking entries alongside in-game lore.

Below, trainers can find some of the most powerful Poison-types in the franchise's history when looking at them from a purely lore-based approach.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Gengar, Nihilego, and 3 other strong Poison-type Pokemon ranked according to Pokedex entries and lore

5) Toxicroak

Toxicroak as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Fighting/Poison-type, Toxicroak is already well-known for its impressive physical prowess. However, the sac in its torso also brews an incredibly potent poison that grows in strength as it inflates and deflates.

According to the Generation VIII Pokedex, Toxicroak's poison is so incredibly vile that it can cause a target to faint from pain with just a single scratch. This statement makes one wonder how painful Toxicroak's venom actually is. One must even worry about its impressive musculature and Fighting-type moves.

4) Gengar

Gengar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Gengar is usually more associated with Ghost-types, it does retain a Poison typing as well. While the Pokemon doesn't necessarily use a toxin poison like many other species that share its typing, its behavior is still incredibly sinister and its power is still terrifying.

Gengar is capable of cursing humans. It can also steal the life force of any target it wishes. Additionally, it can possess an individual's shadow before completely eclipsing them and stealing their soul.

Gengar's fearsome reputation is further reinforced by its Pokedex entries over the years, making it one of the most powerful and sinister species to carry the Poison typing.

3) Naganadel

Naganadel in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Ultra Beasts are creatures that emerge from large portals in the Alola region. These Pocket Monsters are incredibly powerful to the point where they were drawn into conflict with Alola's Guardian Deities.

Naganadel is one such Ultra Beast. It has an incredibly adhesive and toxic poison. Further magnifying its danger, the Pokedex states that in the anime, Naganadel can fire its incredibly powerful poison over a distance of up to six miles.

With its ability to strike targets from so far, afflicting them with an otherworldly toxin, Naganadel definitely demands respect.

2) Nihilego

Nihilego in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Another notable Ultra Beast, Nihilego is a Rock/Poison-type that takes on the appearance of a jellyfish. It is known as the Parasite Pokemon due to its ability to drain the life out of living entities that it makes contact with.

Those who have been afflicted by its strange influence reportedly become incredibly violent. This makes Nihilego less of a poisonous species and one that causes rampant social contagion, which is nearly unheard of in the franchise.

Nihilego is nonetheless capable of creating an incredibly potent neurotoxin that can cause fainting in seconds, making it very dangerous in every facet possible.

1) Eternatus

Eternamax Eternatus in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A legendary being who arrived in the Galar region thousands of years ago, Eternatus sustained itself by draining the energy of the world around it. This massive species also caused the strange Gigantamax phenomenon that was prevalent throughout Galar.

However, as powerful as Eternatus is on its own, when it reaches its full power, it can be virtually impossible to stop. Once it reaches critical mass in its Eternamax form, Eternatus will have near-limitless power and will consume the life energy of everything around it.

Eternatus has fortunately been stopped in the past. However, there is no doubt that if left unchecked, it would consume the world of Pokemon as we know it.

