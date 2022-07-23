5 strongest Starting area Pokemon in series, ranked

When new trainers start their Pokemon adventure, they are typically given a Pokedex, a starter, and five Poke Balls. Once the journey begins, they are sent to the world to become the champion.

Of course, there are lots of creatures players will encounter in their journey to be the best.

This copy will show some appreciation towards the pocket monsters they will have the chance to befriend towards the start of their adventure. While the average user may cast some of these creatures aside when they catch some better ones, a select few may have more potential than some may think.

But as the series progresses and power creep becomes apparent, the Pokemon many consider good fall to the side. However, a select few can stand the test of time.

So which lovable early-game creature can hold its own in a playthrough and even the strenuous tests of the metagame?

Pokemon franchise's best early-game monsters

5) Raticate

Starting off the list strong is arguably the most recognizable of the bunch, Raticate. While it was great in the original games due to its potential to learn a few early HMs and gain access to Hyper Fang, a powerful Normal-type move, this pocket monster aged like fine wine, only getting better with age.

Its peak was in Fire Red and Leaf Green for the Gameboy Advance. Here, Raticate can learn the move Facade. This attack doubles in power if the creature is under the effects of poison, paralysis, or a burn.

This pairs well with Raticate's ability, Guts. This further increases physical power when under these effects.

With this in mind, gamers can poison or burn their Raticate before a battle or through an ally in a double battle to increase its attacking power significantly. Of course, since it is a Normal-type, the power of Facade is further improved thanks to the same type attack bonus or STAB.

4) Stoutland

Stoutland is another commonly used Normal-type. Rather than Raticate, which requires a complex strategy to use effectively, Stoutland is powerful from the start thanks to its strong 110 in modern entries.

It is also one of the few Pokemon to receive a buff to its stats since its debut. When Stoutland debuted, it only had an attack stat of 100.

It also has decent bulk from its HP stat of 85, as well as a defense and special defense of 90.

3) Staraptor

Staraptor dropped in the fourth generation of the franchise as the final evolution of Starly. With access to moves like Brave Bird, Close Combat, and Giga Impact, it is one of, if not the most, hard-hitting early game birds in the entire franchise.

With its claim to fame being one of the best Flying-type glass cannons available, it is only made better to use in playthroughs where the AI trainers lack strategy. With an attack stat of 120, opponents are bound to feel every hit from Staraptor.

2) Slowbro

While it is true that Slowpoke, Slowbro's pre-evolved form, is not in a starting area in most games, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon changed this. In these titles, it appears in the encounter table for the beach just south of the user's house, thus giving them access to one of the tankiest Water-types.

In addition to being a tanky Water-type, Slowbro also has a secondary Psychic typing and a special attack stat of 100. This makes Slowbro one of the best physical tanks in Alola and one of the most consistent and reliable Psychic-types.

1) Corviknight

Of course, the best early-game creature in the franchise is Corviknight. It has many significant factors going for it, including the defensive Steel typing, the Mirror Armor hidden ability to deflect debuffs, and the bulk to stop powerful attacks.

Corviknight even has a place in the current version of the franchise's competitive metagame. With the eighth generation bringing moves that deal damage based on stat buffs and defense scaling, it is free to buff its own defense with Iron Defense and still tear through teams with Power Trip and Body Press.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

